Ghalib quoted in Supreme Court to boost Centre's argument on alcohol

The nine-judge constitution bench hearing on the right to regulate industrial alcohol has produced several light-hearted moments in the Supreme Court and Thursday was no exception. A lawyer bemused the bar and bench by arguing that consumption of alcohol did not mean just drinking liquor as industrial-grade alcohol is used in products like nail polish, wood varnish, and paint, among others. There has been an ongoing battle between the Centre and states on the power to tax production of industrial alcohol. (Hindustan Times)

Justice Hrishikesh Roy, part of the nine-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, quipped, “So you are arguing that lips may not be needed for consuming liquor?”

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the argument was akin to what celebrated Urdu poet and wine connoisseur Ghalib had said centuries ago:

“Go haath ko jumbish nahi aankhon me to dum hai, rehne do abhi sagar-o-meena mere aage (Though my hands are not strong enough to hold a glass of wine, my eyes are strong enough, let the bottle and glass be kept before me).”

The nine-judge bench is examining the issue of overlapping powers of the Centre and states in the production, manufacturing, supply and regulation of industrial alcohol. The bench also comprises Justices Abhay S Oka, B V Nagarathna, J B Pardiwala, Manoj Misra, Ujjal Bhuyan, Satish Chandra Sharma and Augustine George Masih.

On Wednesday, a light-hearted exchange between Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and senior advocate Dinesh Dwivedi went viral on social media.

Dwivedi, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, said, “Apologies for my colourful hair. It is because of Holi. This is the disadvantage of having a lot of children and grandchildren around. You can't save yourself.”

Chandrachud jokingly asked, “Nothing to do with the alcohol?”

With a chuckle, Dwivedi replied, “It does. Holi means partly alcohol. And I must confess, I am fond of whiskey”.

Centre asserts its right to regulate industrial alcohol

The Centre told the Supreme Court on Thursday that legislative power to levy excise duty on alcohol not fit for human consumption but meant for industrial use lies exclusively with Parliament. Attorney General R Venkataramani submitted that a "conscious decision" was taken to treat alcoholic liquors fit for human consumption and alcoholic liquors not fit for human consumption separately, with the latter within the ambit of the federal legislature.

The hearing remained inconclusive and will resume on Tuesday when Solicitor General Tushar Mehta is scheduled to argue the matter.