Afternoon news brief from HT: Army seeks assistance from PLA after Arunachal boy goes missing and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Army seeks assistance from PLA after Arunachal boy goes missing

The Indian Army on Thursday sought assistance from China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) in locating a missing boy named Miran Taron from Arunachal Pradesh and return him as per established protocol, news agency ANI reported. Read more

What is behind the surge in Omicron cases in US? Report points to sewage water

The Omicron variant of Covid-19, which is the primary reason for the worsening pandemic situation in the United States, has set authorities thinking for how long this surge might last. Read more

13 Delhi-bound trains cancelled due to thick fog, flight operations unaffected

The Northern Railway cancelled more than a dozen Delhi-bound trains as thick fog engulfed the national capital on Thursday morning. Read more

Ali Fazal visits Mecca, shuts down troll who said acting is haram: 'Stop staring at your phone screen'

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha had been vacationing in the desert since quite some time, where Ali was also shooting for his next project, Kandahar. Read more

'Is Virat invincible? No': Donald gives his verdict on Kohli's 'slump', makes big prediction regarding star India batter

In his first match for India since giving up captaincy in all formats, Virat Kohli looked like a million bucks while batting. Read more

Toyota Hilux pick-up makes India debut, launch in March

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Thursday has unveiled the much-awaited Toyota Hilux pickup truck in India. Read more

Covaxin, Covishield get full market approval by expert panel: What it means

An expert panel of the central drug authority on Wednesday cleared Covaxin & Covishield for full use. Watch here