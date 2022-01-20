Army seeks assistance from PLA after Arunachal boy goes missing

The Indian Army on Thursday sought assistance from China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) in locating a missing boy named Miran Taron from Arunachal Pradesh and return him as per established protocol, news agency ANI reported. The Army contacted the PLA as soon as it received the information regarding the missing 17-year-old, ANI further reported.

According to the officials, the teenager who is a native of Zido village in Upper Siang district, was abducted by the PLA on Tuesday. The district authorities said the youth along with others were hunting in the border area between both countries when the incident took place.

In September 2020, the PLA had abducted five youths from Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri district and released them after about a week. India shares a 3,400 km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh.

The latest incident comes at a time when the Indian Army is engaged in a stand-off with the PLA in eastern Ladakh since April 2020.

So far, officials from both sides have held 14 rounds of military-level talks, but no resolution has been found.

The disengagement process is due in areas of Hot Springs, Depsang bulge and Demchok in eastern Ladakh. Each side currently has around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

Earlier in the day, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeted the Centre over the missing boy. "Just a few days before Republic Day, the future of India is kidnapped by China. We stand with the family of Miram Taroun and we will not give up hope will not give up, won't accept defeat. PM's stupid silence is his statement - he doesn't care!" Gandhi tweeted.

It is to be noted that the tweet was made hours before the Indian Army issued the statement over the incident.

