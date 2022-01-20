Ali Fazal visits Mecca, shuts down troll who said acting is haram: 'Stop staring at your phone screen'

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha had been vacationing in the desert since quite some time, where Ali was also shooting for his next project, Kandahar. Ali has now shared a video from his solo trip to Mecca and Medina and all that he prayed for.

The video shows Ali at Medina and Mecca and has the song Raheemun Aleemun playing in the background.

Ali wrote, "To Medina and then Mecca! What a way to end my shoot! I am truly blessed I think in many ways. I like to think atleast. This one was for Amma and Nana. Their loss will never heal me .. maybe healing isn’t the answer. Seeking is. We’ll find out. But I prayed and I prayed for all those around me. Family, friends, and all the people in need of love. There are just too many. And guess what? There's even more love to give and get. So sit tight you’all.. I just pumped some serious love atchya!!! For all the atheists.. consider this one big meditation that just wont go wrong. Too many energies at play. Way too many. Gaana sahi lagayaa hai kuchh bhi bolo (say anything but I have put good music in the background)."

Richa reacted to Ali's post, saying, “So beautiful. So glad you got to go. Blessed be Ali, you're God's child and thank you for the prayers. A lot of healing is needed.”

Ali's video received more than 9 lakh views and around 9000 comments. While almost everyone congratulated him for being able to go to Mecca and Medina, a follower objected to his profession and said that acting was haram in Islam.

The actor replied to him, “Arey budhbak tu insta pe hai. Yahaan sirf photo video dalte hain. Akal maari gai hai tumhari? Apni phone screen ko dekhna band karo. Sab set ho jayega dekhna (hey duffer you are on Instagram. Only pics and videos are supposed to be uploaded here. Have you lost it? Stop staring at your phone screen, everything will be alright).”

