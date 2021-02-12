IND USA
The strong earthquake had its epicentre in Tajikistan with latitude of 38 N and longitude 73.58 E and recorded a depth of 74 km. (FILE PHOTO)
india news

Aftershocks possible but may not impact India: NCS scientist after 6.3 quake

  • Social media platforms were abuzz with people in Delhi-NCR sharing videos of fans, lights and other fixtures oscillating during the strong tremors felt.
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:58 PM IST

Smaller aftershocks and tremors are likely after an earthquake of 6.3 magnitude hit Tajikistan at 10.31 pm on Friday, but due to the distance of northwest India from the epicentre it is unlikely to impact national capital Delhi and surrounding areas, senior seismologists at the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The strong earthquake had its epicentre in Tajikistan with latitude of 38 N and longitude 73.58 E and recorded a depth of 74 km.

“The epicentre is in the Hindu Kush Himalayan region where the Indo-Australian plate is colliding with the Eurasian plate. It’s seismically highly active area. The tremors have been felt across Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi NCR. However, we have not received any reports of damage yet,” said JL Gautam, head, (operations) at the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

“As we know the Indian and the Eurasian plates are colliding, so the Himalayas are always active. This event happened towards the Eurasian plate but it was a very strong earthquake, so the energy was felt here also. Smaller aftershocks are possible but the source is very far so it’s unlikely to impact us,” said AP Pandey, seismologist at National Centre for Seismology.

Earlier, initial reports by the National Centre of Seismology had suggested it was an earthquake of 6.1 magnitude with its epicentre in Amritsar, Punjab. But, a little later the report was corrected by NCS. Social media platforms were abuzz with people in Delhi-NCR sharing videos of fans, lights and other fixtures oscillating during the strong tremors felt.

Neighbouring Pakistan also reported strong tremors of magnitude 6.4 on Friday night. However, no loss of life or property has been reported yet. Tremors were felt in capital Islamabad and major cities of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab provinces and also in Pakistan occupied-Kashmir.

Pakistan geologically overlaps the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates and is an earthquake-prone zone. The Chaman Fault poses the biggest threat of earthquakes to the country.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km at 10.34 pm.(File Photo(Representative Image)))
