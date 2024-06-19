Agartala mayor Dipak Majumder takes oath as BJP MLA after by-poll victory

Agartala: Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor Dipak Majumder on Wednesday took oath as a member of the Tripura assembly, a fortnight after winning the assembly by-poll held at Ramnagar constituency in April this year. Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor Dipak Majumder on Wednesday took oath as a member of the Tripura assembly in presence of chief minster Dr Manik Shah (Twitter/@mayordipakbjp)

Assembly speaker Biswabandhu Sen administered the oath of secrecy to Majumdar in the presence of chief minister Dr Manik Saha and other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman also attended the swearing-in ceremony and was seen congratulating Majumder.

“This is a new chapter. I shall try to perform my duty as an MLA effectively. I also thank people for their support to me,” Majumder told the reporters after the swearing-in.

CM Saha, later speaking to the media, said, “I welcome him. We expect more prosperity from our assembly with his assistance”.

With the newly-elected MLA, the BJP now has 33 MLAs while its alliance partners Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) has one and TIPRA Motha has 13 MLAs while, the opposition Communist Party of India (Marxist) has 10, and Congress three MLAs in the 60-member assembly.

Majumder won the Ramnagar by-poll assembly constituency against INDIA bloc candidate Ratan Das by 18,000 votes. The by-polls were held on April 19, along with the first phase of Lok Sabha polls.

The by-poll became necessary due to the death of the then-sitting legislator Surajit Dutta in December.

Majumder was associated with Congress till his joining the BJP before the 2018 assembly election. In 2022, Majumder won the civic polls and became Agartala’s mayor.