...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Agnimitra Paul, Dilip Ghosh: Full list of BJP leaders who took oath as Bengal ministers

West Bengal governor RN Ravi administered the oath of office to Suvendu Adhikari and his council of ministers at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata.

Updated on: May 09, 2026 12:07 pm IST
Edited by Shivam Pratap Singh
Advertisement

It is a big day for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal as the outfit, which has been in power at the Centre since 2014, has finally installed its first chief minister in the state, a long-elusive goal.

Here is the full list of BJP ministers who took the oath of office as the next government of West Bengal.(HT Photo/ PTI)

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the new West Bengal CM after the BJP stormed to power with a landslide mandate, winning 207 of the 294 seats in the recent assembly elections. Adikari himself won two seats, taking Nandigram and defeating TMC supremo and his predecessor, Mamata Banerjee, in Bhabanipur.

West Bengal governor RN Ravi administered the oath of office to Adhikari and his council of ministers at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on Saturday. The event was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, and several NDA bloc CMs, among others.

She alleged that TMC workers were prevented from entering counting centres and faced violence during the election process. The EC rejected these claims, maintaining that counting was conducted under established procedures and strict monitoring. The BJP, which secured a clear majority, also dismissed the claims.

The West Bengal assembly was dissolved on May 7, paving the way for the new government to take oath in the state.

 
suvendu adhikari mamata banerjee bharatiya janata party assembly elections west bengal west bengal election 2026
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Agnimitra Paul, Dilip Ghosh: Full list of BJP leaders who took oath as Bengal ministers
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.