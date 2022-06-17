Agnipath recruitment scheme protests LIVE: Trains, buses damaged in UP
Agnipath recruitment scheme protests LIVE: The protests against the new defence recruitment scheme continues across the country. The violent protests which erupted in parts of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana on Thursday continued on Friday. Two trains were torched at Samastipur and Lakhisarai in Bihar by the armed forces aspirants.
The protests come hours after the defence ministry announced a one-time waiver for the upper-age limit of the recruits from 21 to 23. The opposition has targeted the Centre over the Agnipath recruitment scheme. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Centre over the scheme, tweeting “No rank, no pension, no direct recruitment for 2 years, no stable future after four years, no respect shown by the government for the army.”
Follow all the updates here:
Fri, 17 Jun 2022 10:09 AM
Security enhanced on 165 kilometres long track linking Agra with Noida
After buses damaged on Agra Lucknow Express Way on Friday morning, security enhanced on Yamuna Express Way, a 165 kilometer long fast track linking Agra with NOIDA. Mathura police positioned at varied locations
Fri, 17 Jun 2022 10:09 AM
Bihar: 3 bogies of Darbhanga-New Delhi Sampark Kranti Express set on fire at Samastipur railway station
Three bogies of Darbhanga New Delhi Sampark Kranti express set on fire at the outer of Samastipur railway station
Fri, 17 Jun 2022 10:02 AM
UP: Railway police on alert at Mainpuri railway station
Railway police force on alert at Mainpuri railway station after security stepped up in view of trains being targeted by protesters protesting against the Agnipath scheme.
Fri, 17 Jun 2022 09:58 AM
UP: Roadways bus damaged by protesters on Agra-Lucknow Expressway
A UP Roadways bus damaged by students on Agra Lucknow Express Way within limits of Matsena police station in Firozabad district protesting against new recruitment scheme for Indian armed forces.
Fri, 17 Jun 2022 09:46 AM
UP: Protesters torch empty isolated train in Ballia
Some students tried to break the window panes and set fire to an empty isolated train in Ballia railway station. The attempts to douse the flames are underway, Ballia SP RK Nayyar told ANI. Full report
Fri, 17 Jun 2022 09:42 AM
PM Modi betrayed the country's youth by announcing Agnipath scheme, alleges AAP
The AAP alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "betrayed" the country's youth with the announcement of ‘Agnipath’ scheme for recruitment into the armed forces, and demanded that the decision be withdrawn, ANI reported. "The Agnipath scheme for army recruitment is a clear betrayal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with 20 crore youth of the country. The government has stabbed the youth of the country in their back," AAP MP Sanjay Singh charged.
Fri, 17 Jun 2022 09:36 AM
‘4-year service too short…': Amarinder suggests reviewing Agnipath scheme
Former Punjab Chief Minister and Punjab Lok Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh has suggested reviewing the 'Agnipath' scheme for recruitment in defence forces saying "it will dilute the long-existing distinct ethos of regiments." Captain Amarinder Singh, an ex-serviceman, said that "four-year service is too short for a soldier." He wondered why the government of India needed to make such radical changes in the recruitment policy, which has been working so well for the country for so many years."Hiring soldiers for four years, with effective service of three years, is not at all militarily a good idea," ANI quoted the former chief minister.
Fri, 17 Jun 2022 09:29 AM
Haryana: Mobile internet services suspended in Ballabhgarh: Report
Haryana government on Thursday evening ordered the temporary suspension of mobile internet services all SMS services (including bulk SMS, excluding banking and mobile recharge), and all dongle services provided on mobile networks in Ballabhgarh area of Faridabad to maintain law and order and prevent the spread of any kind of rumours, ANI reports
Fri, 17 Jun 2022 09:23 AM
Himachal CM welcomes Agnipath scheme, slams opposition
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday hailed the Centre's decision to approve the 'Agnipath' scheme for the recruitment of youth in the Armed Forces. The Chief Minister also questioned the Opposition for opposing the scheme. "I welcome the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the Agnipath scheme. The Opposition is trying to take this issue in a different direction, politicising it, is not appropriate. It will be an opportunity for the youth across the nation," the Chief Minister told ANI on Thursday.
Fri, 17 Jun 2022 09:18 AM
Bihar: Two bogies of Saharsa Darbhanga passenger train also set ablaze in Supaul
Two bogies of Saharsa Darbhanga passenger train also set ablaze in Supaul
Fri, 17 Jun 2022 09:06 AM
Massive crowd at Ballia railway station to protest against Agnipath scheme
Massive crowd gathers at the Ballia railway station in Uttar Pradesh to protest against the Agnipath recruitment scheme. The district magistrate Saumya Agarwal says forces have been deployed at the railway station since morning.
Fri, 17 Jun 2022 08:52 AM
CPI MP urges PM Modi to reconsider Agnipath scheme
Communist Party of India MP Binoy Viswam has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to reconsider the Agnipath recruitment scheme. In his letter, the MP has raised several concerns, calling the scheme unfair to the youth from rural areas.