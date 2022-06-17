Agnipath scheme: Violent protests across several states | Videos

Protests against 'Agnipath' - the centre's new armed forces recruitment scheme - continued across the country on Friday, with agitators targeting the houses of Bihar deputy chief minister Renu Devi and state BJP president and MP Dr Sanjay Jaiswal. Violent protests broke out in parts of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Telangana, Bengal, Delhi and Odisha.

Train services were disrupted as protesters blocked tracks and set coaches ablaze; two trains were torched in Bihar's Samastipur and Lakhisarai, with others in MP and UP also damaged. In Telangana, one person died and several others were injured after shots were fired at a mob at Secunderabad railway station as protests escalated into large-scale violence and arson.

The opposition has targeted the BJP over the ‘Agnipath’ recruitment scheme, which the government has explained was rolled out after consultations with armed forces officials and plans to offer financial aid and jobs to those who have to retire after four years of service.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted: "The prime minister does not understand what the people of the country want, as he cannot hear anything except the voice of his friends."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked PM Modi to withdraw the scheme immediately. She said the fact the government changed its rules - relaxing upper age limits for this year - indicated the scheme is being imposed on the youth in a hurry.