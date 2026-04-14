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The hat-trick hunt: AGP chief Atul Bora eyes historic third straight win at the gateway to Kaziranga
Atul Bora, AGP leader, is running for the Bokakhat seat to achieve a historic win. He garners support from indigenous communities in Assam.
Published on: Apr 14, 2026 09:53 am IST
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Atul Bora is a leader of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) party fighting the election from the Bokakhat seat. He remains a crucial figure in Assam politics due to his role as the pragmatic "bridge-builder" between regionalist Assamese aspirations and the national-level goals of the NDA.
Bora, who rose to prominence during the historic Assam Movement, has filed his candidacy from this seat to secure a historic "hat-trick" victory. His primary support comes from the indigenous Assamese communities, particularly the Tea community, the Gorkhas, and the Mishing and Karbi tribes in the gateway region of Kaziranga.
5 key facts about Atul Bora
- For the 2026 elections, his party, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), is contesting 26 seats as part of the ruling alliance. This maintains the party's 2021 footprint, reinforcing its position as the primary regional partner within the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.
- The alliance with the BJP was solidified after weeks of intense internal negotiations over specific Upper Assam seats like Chabua-Lahowal. The final seat-sharing deal was closed just before the nomination deadline, ensuring a united front against the Congress-led opposition.
- Voters support him because of his dual identity as a seasoned administrator and a regional guardian. He is credited with revitalising the state’s agricultural sector and is trusted by the "indigenous" voter base to push for the implementation of the Assam Accord while ensuring the state benefits from "double-engine" growth.
- Born in Borahi Gaon, Golaghat, to a family of the Chutia community, Bora’s path was forged in student activism. He rose through the ranks as the president of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), transforming from a firebrand protestor into a sophisticated political leader with degrees in Political Science and Law.
- Unlike his early struggles, such as finishing third in 2011, Bora has turned Bokakhat into an impenetrable fortress, winning by over 45,000 votes in the last cycle. For the April 9, 2026, polls, he is leveraging massive "Jana Ashirwad Yatras" with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to combat local issues like flood erosion and road infrastructure.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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