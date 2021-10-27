Home / India News / Agra: 3 Kashmiri students suspended for celebrating Pakistan’s victory in World Cup
Three Kashmiri students at an engineering institute in Agra have been suspended for allegedly celebrating Pakistan’s victory over India in the ICC T-20 World Cup on Sunday, people aware of the matter said
Three Kashmiri students at an Agra college have been suspended for allegedly celebrating Pakistan’s victory over India in the ICC T-20 World Cup on Sunday. (File photo)
Published on Oct 27, 2021
By HT Correspondent, Agra

Three Kashmiri students at an engineering institute in Agra have been suspended for allegedly celebrating Pakistan’s victory over India in the ICC T-20 World Cup on Sunday, people aware of the matter said.

The students at RBS Engineering Technical Campus in Bichpuri were suspended following a police complaint by BJP Yuva Morcha leaders that the trio have been praising Pakistan for their performance via WhatsApp chats, Vikas Kumar, SP (city), Agra, said.

“The Kashmiri students have been accused of sharing chats that praised Pakistan. A case was registered on the basis of a written complaint at Jagdishpura police station,” the SP said.

On the matter, Ashish Shukla, chief proctor of the institute, said: “The three Kashmiri students were suspended from the hostel and college on Monday. They, however, apologized for their act later.”

