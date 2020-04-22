e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / AgustaWestland scam accused cites Covid-19 risk in bail plea, SC declines

AgustaWestland scam accused cites Covid-19 risk in bail plea, SC declines

Christian Michel, 59, had prayed for interim bail stating that the Covid-19 pandemic posed a grave risk to him considering his age.

india Updated: Apr 22, 2020 16:02 IST
Murali Krishnan
Murali Krishnan
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File phot of Christian Michel. (HT)
File phot of Christian Michel. (HT)
         

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to grant bail to AgustaWestland scam accused Christian Michel, who had sought release from Tihar jail citing health risk posed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

A bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and BR Gavai upheld the decision of the Delhi high court which had, on April 7, refused to grant bail to the accused.

Michel, 59, had prayed for interim bail stating that the Covid-19 pandemic posed a grave risk to him considering his age.

He had submitted that on account of his advanced age and a history of bad health, he was more susceptible to coronavirus infection than a prisoner with normal health.

Michel had relied upon an order passed by the Supreme Court on March 16 directing the states and union territories to take steps to avoid spread of Covid-19 in prisons. Subsequently, the top court had on March 23 directed the states and UTs to set up high powered committees to determine which class of prisoners that can be released on parole or interim bail.

The apex court on Wednesday noted that Michel did not qualify for release as per the criteria prescribed by the committee.

Michel, who is being probed for his role in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland chopper deal, was extradited to India from Dubai on December 4, 2018, and was taken into custody by the CBI on December 5.

Subsequently, he was arrested by the Enforcement Diractorate (ED) on December 22, 2018 on money laundering charges. He was later sent sent in judicial custody.

Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the case by the investigating agencies. The others are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.

The AgustaWestland scam relates to the purchase of 12 helicopters for use by VVIPs in India. It is alleged that Michel, acting as middleman, secured the deal for AgustaWestland Company by paying kickbacks to Indian politicians and officials.

tags
top news
Rs 2 lakh fine, up to 7 years’ jail for attack on health workers, says govt
Rs 2 lakh fine, up to 7 years’ jail for attack on health workers, says govt
ISKP commander who was its bridge with Pak’s ISI, Lashkar arrested
ISKP commander who was its bridge with Pak’s ISI, Lashkar arrested
Christian Michel cites Covid-19 risk in bail plea, Supreme Court declines
Christian Michel cites Covid-19 risk in bail plea, Supreme Court declines
Zomato mandates all delivery partners to use Aarogya Setu
Zomato mandates all delivery partners to use Aarogya Setu
‘Had he captained for long time...’ Gambhir on best captain he played under
‘Had he captained for long time...’ Gambhir on best captain he played under
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Maruti may not open Manesar plant yet despite getting permission. Here’s why
Maruti may not open Manesar plant yet despite getting permission. Here’s why
Watch what US President Donald Trump said on 60-days immigration ban
Watch what US President Donald Trump said on 60-days immigration ban
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19Covid-19 Cases IndiaFacebook - Reliance Jio dealDonald TrumpCovid-19 state tallyEarth Day

don't miss

latest news

India news