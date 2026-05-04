Ahead of 2026 Polls, Dusi K.Mohan switches from AIADMK to TVK, sets stage for multi-cornered fight in Cheyyar

Dusi K. Mohan, a senior politician from Tiruvannamalai district, has emerged as a key figure in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. A former MLA and long-time member of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Mohan made headlines after switching allegiance to actor Vijay’s newly launched Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam ahead of the polls.

TVK candidate for Cheyyar constituency, Dusi K. Mohan(Hindu)

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His defection came after he was denied a party ticket for his traditional constituency, leading to his expulsion from the AIADMK. Now contesting from Cheyyar as a TVK candidate, Mohan is positioning himself as a strong local contender in what is shaping up to be a closely watched contest.

Background

Hailing from Tiruvannamalai, Dusi K. Mohan has built a strong grassroots presence over the years. Within the AIADMK, he held the influential role of Tiruvannamalai North district secretary and was regarded as a key organisational leader in the region. His political career has been closely tied to local-level mobilisation and constituency work, which helped him establish a loyal support base.

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{{^usCountry}} In a significant political turn in March 2026, Mohan left the AIADMK after being overlooked for a ticket. He subsequently joined the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, marking a major shift after years with his parent party. His entry into the TVK is seen as a strategic boost for the fledgling party, bringing both experience and local credibility to its campaign. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a significant political turn in March 2026, Mohan left the AIADMK after being overlooked for a ticket. He subsequently joined the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, marking a major shift after years with his parent party. His entry into the TVK is seen as a strategic boost for the fledgling party, bringing both experience and local credibility to its campaign. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In the current election, Mohan is campaigning on a “betrayal versus loyalty” plank, highlighting his long-standing connection with the people of Cheyyar while attempting to counter the established networks of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the AIADMK. What happened in previous elections? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the current election, Mohan is campaigning on a “betrayal versus loyalty” plank, highlighting his long-standing connection with the people of Cheyyar while attempting to counter the established networks of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the AIADMK. What happened in previous elections? {{/usCountry}}

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The Cheyyar constituency has seen shifting political control over the past three assembly elections. In 2011, the seat was won by Mukkur N. Subramanian of the AIADMK, reflecting the party’s strong presence in the region at the time.

In 2016, Dusi K. Mohan himself secured victory from Cheyyar as an AIADMK candidate, reinforcing his standing as a key local leader. However, in the 2021 Assembly elections, the constituency shifted to the DMK, with O. Jothi winning the seat, signalling a change in voter preference.

In the 2026 contest, the seat is set for a multi-cornered fight, with O. Jothi representing the DMK, M. N. Subramaniyan contesting for the AIADMK, and Dusi K. Mohan entering the fray as the TVK candidate. His switch to a new party and return to the constituency adds a fresh dynamic, making Cheyyar one of the more closely watched battlegrounds in the state.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Payal Kumari ...Read More Payal is a budding journalist currently pursuing her passion for storytelling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. She has always loved writing and reading, and over time, these interests grew into a strong desire to tell stories that people can connect with. This is what led her to choose journalism and content writing as a career. She has interned with Prabhat Khabar, where she worked with the social media team. During her internship, she created content for different platforms and learned how to write in a clear and engaging way for a wide audience. This experience helped her understand how digital content works and improved her writing skills. Payal is always looking to learn and grow as a writer. She is open to exploring different kinds of stories and wants to keep getting better with each piece she writes. Outside of her work and studies, she is an avid reader. She enjoys reading all kinds of books, especially fiction and fantasy, and loves getting lost in different worlds and characters. Reading has always been a big part of her life and continues to inspire her writing. She is excited to keep learning, writing, and discovering where her journey in journalism takes her. Read Less

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