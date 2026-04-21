Tamil Nadu Polls: Former AIADMK leader Dusi K Mohan to lead TVK’s charge in Cheyyar

Dusi K. Mohan is a seasoned politician and former legislator from the Tiruvannamalai district of Tamil Nadu, who has become a central figure in the state's 2026 electoral narrative. Dusi K. Mohan (Hindu)

Originally a stalwart of the AIADMK, where he served as the Tiruvannamalai North district secretary, he sent shockwaves through the political establishment in March 2026 by defecting to actor Vijay’s newly formed party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

This move came after he was denied a ticket by the AIADMK leadership to contest his traditional seat. Consequently, he was expelled from the AIADMK for "violating party discipline," and he is now spearheading the TVK’s debut charge as their official candidate for the Cheyyar constituency.