Ahead of crucial winter session, PM Narendra Modi to hold key meet with allies, party leaders today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Monday as the treasury benches prepare for the crucial Winter session of Parliament beginning the next day.

Among other issues, the BJP-led government is under pressure from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and other Sangh Parivar affiliates to bring in a legislation during the session for the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The government, however, hasn’t taken a call on the issue and the main title suit case of the disputed Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi site is being heard by the Supreme Court, which will take up the matter in January.

The government would push for the passage of the ‘triple talaq’ bill pending in the Rajya Sabha. It had promulgated an ordinance to make the practice of instant triple talaq a penal offence. The government also wants the Indian Medical Council amendment ordinance and the companies amendment ordinance to be passed as bills in this session.

Another big variable going into the session is the assembly election results in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram due on Tuesday. The treasury benches fear that any setback in these may embolden the Opposition and prompt it to obstruct the functioning of Parliament.

“The PM will meet the BJP’s parliamentary party executive in the afternoon,” a senior government functionary said on Sunbday. “This will be followed by a separate meeting of the senior leaders of the NDA.”

An invitation has gone to junior HRD minister Upendra Kushwaha, whose Rashtriya Lok Samta Party is party a part of the ruling alliance but who is upset with the BJP over the proposed seat sharing agreement in Bihar for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

In recent weeks, the government has faced criticism from the Congress and other opposition parties over the deal for Rafale combat aircraft, agrarian distress, and the health of the economy. The government has dismissed all the charges, denying wrongdoing and saying all indicators shows country’s economy are in good shape and on the right track.

“We are ready to debate and discuss any matter that the opposition wants to raise,” said a Union minister who asked not to be named. “But we have serious doubts whether the Congress will allow the house to function.”

The budget session was a complete washout but the monsoon session was largely functional. A no confidence motion was also moved for the first time after 2014 in the last session of parliament, but it was defeated.

Sidharth Mishra, president of the Centre for Reforms, Development and Justice, said the outcome of the assembly election will have a bearing on the session.

“If the Congress manages to put up a good show, it will certainly build pressure on the government inside Parliament on the issues it raised during the election campaign, such as farmers distress and the Rafale deal,” he said.

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 07:14 IST