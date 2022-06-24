Ahead of CUET, universities to tweak their admission processes

New Delhi: With the Centre set to conduct the first-ever common entrance university exam (CUET) for undergraduate admission this year, universities will be tweaking their admission processes. While the admission process will completely change for universities basing admissions on performance in the school-leaving exam, the changes will be minimal for those admitting people on the basis of entrance exams.

CUET will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) between July 15 and August 10 in a computerized mode across 554 cities across India and 13 cities outside the country. Over a million students are expected to participate in the exam. As many as 86 universities are participating in the CUET-UG this year. The Centre has made CUET score a mandatory yardstick for all central universities while keeping it optional for others

While NTA will conduct the exam, the universities will be preparing their own merit lists and conduct counselling sessions based on the scores provided by the testing agency. That has required changes in existing admission process.

For instance, in Delhi University (DU), which has received a maximum number of applications under CUET, over 6 lakh as of now, colleges will no longer prepare their individual cut-off lists. Till last year, colleges affiliated to DU were releasing their individual cut-off lists based on the class 12 scores of students.

DU Registrar Vikas Gupta said that the University will open its portal in July allowing students to submit their choice for courses and colleges. “We will receive the CUET score of each and every student who has applied for DU from NTA. We will prepare a consolidated merit list on the basis of the marks scored by that pool of students, and conduct online counseling to allot seats.”

Gupta added that the entire process will be online. “The merit list will be prepared in descending order of marks scored by students who have applied for admission to DU. The students will be allotted colleges on the basis of the preferences filled by them. In case the seats get filled in their preferred college, then they will automatically be alloted a seat in their second preference.”

Gupta said that the students should fill as many preferences as possible. “If the student has filled only five preferences and he or she does not get admission in any of them, then the University won’t be able to allot a seat in any other college. Therefore, we will ask students to fill as many preferences as possible in the DU portal.” .

In Banaras Hindu University (BHU), which has received the second highest number of applications, around 4 lakh, officials said they plan to prepare a merit list on the basis of the scores that NTA provides. “ NTA will provide us the score of candidates who have applied for admission to BHU. We will prepare a merit list based on those scores and publish it on our website and call the students for counselling. The merit list will be prepared in descending order of the scores of candidates,” said BHU controller of examinations SK Upadhyay. The University was already following the entrance-based admission process.

Under CUET-UG, universities are allowed to keep their eligibility criteria and existing reservations unchanged.

Universities already conducting entrance examinations for undergraduate admissions, including Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), and Allahabad University (AU) will follow a process similar to the one BHU has decided to. “For us, the only change in the admission process will be NTA will provide us the results of students instead of us preparing it. All other mandatory requirements for courses and reservations will remain unchanged,” said Jayanta Kumar Pati, in-charge CUET, AU.

Jamia Hamdard University, which is one of the deemed Universities participating in CUET-UG, was also conducting admissions to non-professional courses on the basis of class 12 scores till last year. University Vice Chancellor Afshar Alam said that the University will now be preparing a merit list on the basis of CUET scores. “Even as the admission process has to be tweaked to adopt CUET the transition will be smooth for us because we are already conducting admissions to engineering and medical courses on the basis of JEE and NEET, respectively,” he said.

