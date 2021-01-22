Ahead of elections, TMC says BSF being misused
Kolkata The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India alleging that the Border Security Force was threatening people living in areas in the state bordering Bangladesh, asking them to vote for a particular political party. While the party did not name the Bharatiya Janata Party, it implied that it was referring to the national party which has emerged its main rival in the state.
The BJP, meanwhile has alleged that at least 400,000- 500,000 Rohingyas, who illegally entered the country through the Indo-Bangla border, have been included in the voters’ list and urged the poll panel to order a special audit of the electoral roll.
Elections in the state are likely in the first half of the year.
“BSF personnel are going to border villages and threatening villagers to vote for a particular political party. Villagers are being told that the state administration won’t be able to help them and that they would be left at the mercy of BSF. We have taken up the matter with the ECI,” said Partha Chatterjee, TMC general secretary and state education minister, after meeting the Chief Election Commissioner.
BSF, however, has refuted the charges saying that the allegations were baseless and far from truth
“ BSF is a professional border guarding force. We have actively checked on illegal infiltration and smuggling and criminals involved in such activities have been brought to book. The statements made by Chatterjee, are without any basis and far from truth,” said a statement issued by the force.
Representatives of both parties met Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and the two election commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar on Thursday. The full bench of the ECI is in West Bengal on a two-day visit to take stock of the election preparedness and law and order situation in the poll-bound state.
“Border areas are very sensitive. We have urged ECI to cross-check the voters’ list in some areas where there has been an alarming increase in number of electors,” said Dilip Ghosh, BJP president in West Bengal , claiming that at least 400,000- 500,000 lakh Rohingyas have been included in the list.
The BJP in its letter to ECI alleged that at least five border districts – Malda, Murshidabad, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur, and South 24 Parganas – have registered high population growth in the last four years. Three of these – Malda Murshidabad and Uttar Dinajpur have a Muslim majority, according to the 2011 census. HT could not independently ascertain whether this is the case.
The BJP team has also demanded that central forces be deployed at least 15 days before the polls. Buoyed by its impressive gains in the 2019 Lok Sabha pols where the party won 18 of the 42 seats in the state, the BJP has set a target of winning more than 200 seats in the 294-seated legislative assembly.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Citizenship row hits GTA chairman Anit Thapa after Nepalese portal’s claim
- Anit Thapa refuted the portal's claim and claimed it was a conspiracy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dissent escalates in K’taka BJP against BSY after cabinet reshuffle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sasikala tests positive for Covid days before release from prison
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will decide in 4 weeks on mercy plea of Rajiv case convict: TN Guv to SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Internal elections, upcoming assembly polls in focus as Cong Working Committee meets today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of elections, TMC says BSF being misused
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5 dead as fire breaks out at Serum facility
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IT panel quizzes Facebook, Twitter over data protection
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Construction in our own territory’: China on Arunachal village report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Army plans to deploy 10,000 troops as LAC reinforcements
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lalu Prasad under observation at RIMS after contracting pneumonia
- RIMS Director Dr Kameshwar Prasad said it seems to be a case of acute pneumonia and he has been put under round-the-clock observation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi HC refuses to stay Netflix premiere of ‘The White Tiger’
- Hours before the release of the movie based on the Booker Prize winning novel of the same name written by Aravind Adiga, the court dismissed an urgent plea to injunct the makers and Netflix from premiering the movie.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The community dogs of Dhanbad: pampered, protected, proud
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC upholds bail for Azam Khan, wife and son in forgery case
- The Supreme Court dismissed the Uttar Pradesh government's appeal as it noted that the order was limited to grant of bail.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India lodges protest after fishermen die in crash with Sri Lankan naval craft
- India expressed “deep anguish at the loss of lives” and emphasised the need to deal with issues related to fishermen in a humanitarian manner.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox