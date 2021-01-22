IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Ahead of elections, TMC says BSF being misused
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Ahead of elections, TMC says BSF being misused

Kolkata The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India alleging that the Border Security Force was threatening people living in areas in the state bordering Bangladesh, asking them to vote for a particular political party
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:08 AM IST

Kolkata The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India alleging that the Border Security Force was threatening people living in areas in the state bordering Bangladesh, asking them to vote for a particular political party. While the party did not name the Bharatiya Janata Party, it implied that it was referring to the national party which has emerged its main rival in the state.

The BJP, meanwhile has alleged that at least 400,000- 500,000 Rohingyas, who illegally entered the country through the Indo-Bangla border, have been included in the voters’ list and urged the poll panel to order a special audit of the electoral roll.

Elections in the state are likely in the first half of the year.

“BSF personnel are going to border villages and threatening villagers to vote for a particular political party. Villagers are being told that the state administration won’t be able to help them and that they would be left at the mercy of BSF. We have taken up the matter with the ECI,” said Partha Chatterjee, TMC general secretary and state education minister, after meeting the Chief Election Commissioner.

BSF, however, has refuted the charges saying that the allegations were baseless and far from truth

“ BSF is a professional border guarding force. We have actively checked on illegal infiltration and smuggling and criminals involved in such activities have been brought to book. The statements made by Chatterjee, are without any basis and far from truth,” said a statement issued by the force.

Representatives of both parties met Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and the two election commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar on Thursday. The full bench of the ECI is in West Bengal on a two-day visit to take stock of the election preparedness and law and order situation in the poll-bound state.

“Border areas are very sensitive. We have urged ECI to cross-check the voters’ list in some areas where there has been an alarming increase in number of electors,” said Dilip Ghosh, BJP president in West Bengal , claiming that at least 400,000- 500,000 lakh Rohingyas have been included in the list.

The BJP in its letter to ECI alleged that at least five border districts – Malda, Murshidabad, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur, and South 24 Parganas – have registered high population growth in the last four years. Three of these – Malda Murshidabad and Uttar Dinajpur have a Muslim majority, according to the 2011 census. HT could not independently ascertain whether this is the case.

The BJP team has also demanded that central forces be deployed at least 15 days before the polls. Buoyed by its impressive gains in the 2019 Lok Sabha pols where the party won 18 of the 42 seats in the state, the BJP has set a target of winning more than 200 seats in the 294-seated legislative assembly.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) Chairman Anit Thapa during a rally at Sukna in Siliguri in December 2020.(PTI)
Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) Chairman Anit Thapa during a rally at Sukna in Siliguri in December 2020.(PTI)
india news

Citizenship row hits GTA chairman Anit Thapa after Nepalese portal’s claim

By Pramod Giri
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:14 AM IST
  • Anit Thapa refuted the portal's claim and claimed it was a conspiracy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Dissent escalates in K’taka BJP against BSY after cabinet reshuffle

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:11 AM IST
Bengaluru: Hours after he shuffled his cabinet to allocate portfolios to newly inducted ministers, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa faced a backlash on Thursday from both the old guard and the new entrants, leaving the 77-year-old seemingly isolated
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Sasikala tests positive for Covid days before release from prison

By Sharan Poovanna and Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:11 AM IST
Chennai and Bengaluru: VK Sasikala, the jailed associate of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Will decide in 4 weeks on mercy plea of Rajiv case convict: TN Guv to SC

By Abraham Thomas, New delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:10 AM IST
Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday told the Supreme Court that a decision on the mercy petition of one of the convicts serving a life sentence for the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, AG Perarivalan will be taken within four weeks
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Internal elections, upcoming assembly polls in focus as Cong Working Committee meets today

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:09 AM IST
New Delhi:The Congress Working Committee meeting on Friday might consider the upcoming assembly elections in four states and the time required for the party’s election authority (CEA) to prepare the ground for internal elections, before drawing up a schedule for the latter, which could see the election of a new president
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Ahead of elections, TMC says BSF being misused

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:08 AM IST
Kolkata The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India alleging that the Border Security Force was threatening people living in areas in the state bordering Bangladesh, asking them to vote for a particular political party
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

5 dead as fire breaks out at Serum facility

By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:59 PM IST
Five people were killed in a blaze that ripped through the top floor and partially damaged another floor of a five-storey building at a facility of the Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune on Thursday, but the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer said the incident will not hit the production of coronavirus shot Covishield
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

IT panel quizzes Facebook, Twitter over data protection

By Deeksha Bhardwaj
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:57 PM IST
New Delhi: The parliamentary panel on information technology on Thursday quizzed Facebook and Twitter over their data-sharing and protection protocols in the wake of recent changes to WhatsApp’s privacy policy that have since been deferred , people familiar with the proceedings said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

‘Construction in our own territory’: China on Arunachal village report

By Sutirtho Patranobis
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:56 PM IST
Beijing China on Thursday dismissed a report that said it had built a village in Arunachal Pradesh, saying the construction activities were within its own territory and its sovereign right
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Army plans to deploy 10,000 troops as LAC reinforcements

By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:52 PM IST
NEW DELHI: With a planned and gradual drawdown of soldiers underway in the Northeast ,where the security situation has significantly improved, the Indian Army plans to redeploy up to 10,000 extra troops by the year-end to carry out the force’s primary task --- dealing with the Chinese threat in the eastern sector, people familiar with the development said on Tuesday on condition of anonymity
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranchi: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav being taken for his ultrasound at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), in Ranchi, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI23-12-2020_000246B)(PTI)
Ranchi: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav being taken for his ultrasound at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), in Ranchi, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI23-12-2020_000246B)(PTI)
india news

Lalu Prasad under observation at RIMS after contracting pneumonia

By Gautam Mazumdar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:44 PM IST
  • RIMS Director Dr Kameshwar Prasad said it seems to be a case of acute pneumonia and he has been put under round-the-clock observation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra, Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao in a still from 'The White Tiger'. (SOURCED).
Priyanka Chopra, Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao in a still from 'The White Tiger'. (SOURCED).
india news

Delhi HC refuses to stay Netflix premiere of ‘The White Tiger’

By Richa banka
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:43 PM IST
  • Hours before the release of the movie based on the Booker Prize winning novel of the same name written by Aravind Adiga, the court dismissed an urgent plea to injunct the makers and Netflix from premiering the movie.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bagchi doesn’t like the terms stray dogs or street dogs. Dogs living within localites are community dogs, he says.
Bagchi doesn’t like the terms stray dogs or street dogs. Dogs living within localites are community dogs, he says.
india news

The community dogs of Dhanbad: pampered, protected, proud

By Shara Ashraf Prayag
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:45 PM IST
In the coal capital of India, a group of animal lovers is encouraging people to treat dogs with love and compassion
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Allahabad High Court had granted bail Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, his wife Tazeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam Khan in a case of alleged forgery of Abdullah's birth certificate(HT FILE PHOTO)
The Allahabad High Court had granted bail Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, his wife Tazeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam Khan in a case of alleged forgery of Abdullah's birth certificate(HT FILE PHOTO)
india news

SC upholds bail for Azam Khan, wife and son in forgery case

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:12 PM IST
  • The Supreme Court dismissed the Uttar Pradesh government's appeal as it noted that the order was limited to grant of bail.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fishermen sitting at a demonstration site during a protest against the killing of four fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, in Rameswaram on Thursday (ANI Photo)
Fishermen sitting at a demonstration site during a protest against the killing of four fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, in Rameswaram on Thursday (ANI Photo)
india news

India lodges protest after fishermen die in crash with Sri Lankan naval craft

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:50 PM IST
  • India expressed “deep anguish at the loss of lives” and emphasised the need to deal with issues related to fishermen in a humanitarian manner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP