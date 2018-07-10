Ahead of Modi’s rally, TMC to flood Midnapore with cutouts, banners of Mamata

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public rally in West Bengal’s Midnapore town on July 16, the ruling Trinamool Congress has decided to swamp the town with banners, posters and cutouts of chief minister Mamata Banerjee to make her omnipresent along any route Modi might take.

The purpose is to ensure that the Prime Minister is greeted by Banerjee’s image along any route he takes to reach the venue of the meeting. And the Trinamool Congress is making no bones about it.

“The Prime Minister is coming here. You should place cutouts and banners of our chief minister Mamata Banejree in every corner of the town. We have to ensure that their (BJP’s) efforts to highlight Narendra Modi’s visit here will come to nought,” TMC general secretary Subrata Bakshi told party workers Midnapore on Monday.

The ruling party had tested a similar ploy on June 28 when BJP president Amit Shah visited the temple town of Tarapith in Birbhum district, wrapping the entire stretch through Rampurhat with big cutouts and banners of Mamata Banerjee.

In public, the BJP which has ambitious plans of dethroning the TMC in the next assembly elections despite little foothold in Bengal, appears unfazed by the TMC blitz.

“They have planned a series of exercises from organising meetings to erecting cutouts. Let them do their bit. We are not bothered,” said BJP Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh who was in Midnapore on Monday to prepare for the Prime Minister’s meeting.

Modi is scheduled to arrive at Kalaikunda airbase by helicopter which is about 20 km from Midnapore town. Trinamool leaders have decided to wrap Kharagpur and Midnapore towns with cutouts, banners and decorate gates with images of the chief minister.

“We will erect temporary gates at all entry points of Mindapore and Kharagpur towns. They will be greeted by images of the chief ministers irrespective of the route they take,” said Nirmal Ghosh, working president of West Midnapore TMC unit.

Rama Prasad Giri, who is the president of the party’s youth wing, “We will wrap every inch. We have thousands of cutouts and banners ready.”

On July 21, Trinamool Congress will organise its annual flagship political event of Martyr’s Day in Kolkata, where Mamata Banerjee is expected to issue the formal battle cry for the 2019 general elections.

Ahead of that event, the Trinamool Congress will organise rallies all over the West Midnapore district on July 14 and 15 to highlight Mamata Banerjee’s work for farmers and general people.