Home / India News / Ahead of MP by-poll, BJP leader terms Congress party of ‘Shaitaan’

Ahead of MP by-poll, BJP leader terms Congress party of ‘Shaitaan’

india Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 11:59 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kaleem Ullah Fasihi
Asian News International
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addresses during a BJP event in Gwalior. (ANI Photo)
‘Shaitaan’ and ‘Sadhu’ have made entry to the by-poll elections for the Sanwer seat in Indore district said Govind Malu, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and added that his party is the party of Sadhus while opposition Congress party is the party of Shaitaan.

While talking to ANI, BJP leader Malu alleged that the Congress party follows the ideology of the devil.

“Through our party and its ideology, we are trying to tell that we do politics of welfare of people and the country. We do not work for ourselves. We do not put culture, the tradition of the country at stake. It is the difference between Sadhus and Shaitaan,” he said.

“Congress can be equated with Satan. They have the ideology of the devil. Congress is promoting hypocrisy, casteism and class struggle for power. We believe in clean politics. We do not do casteist politics. BJP is a party of Sadhus,” he added.

Commenting upon the Congress party candidate Premchand Guddu who is contesting for Sanwer constituency in the by-election, the BJP leader said, “Whosoever wants to leave the party give their arguments.”

Guddu switched to BJP ahead of the 2018 Assembly polls. However, he later returned to the Congress fold.

Former Lok Sabha Speaker and BJP leader Sumitra Mahajan said that people should refrain from using such words.

“I have not used such words. If I have ever uttered such words, I apologise immediately. A Sadhu is hidden in everyone’s mind and Shaitaan inside us sometimes comes out... it should not happen...I do not give importance to such words,” Mahajan said while addressing a press conference here after inaugurating BJP’s war room in a hotel at Indore on Sunday.

The war room has been created for the seven seats of the Indore-Ujjain division which will go into by-polls. Leaders of BJP will be in touch with the party through this war and will issue guidelines. The activities and strategy for the polls will be devised here.

“The way of fighting elections has changed over the years. We have to keep track of opponents’ activities and we have to ensure that our message that reached voters. This war room is dedicated to helping our workers to advise them on how to strategise. The by-elections on 28 seats are important. We are a party which works for the people. We have the opportunity. I will campaign for the party if needed,” she said.

Voting for 28 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh by-polls will take place on November 3 and the results are scheduled to be declared on November 10.

Indore’s Sanwer seat will also go for polling.

In March this year, 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the State Assembly, paving way for BJP’s Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take over as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for the fourth time.

