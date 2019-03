Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the continuing tensions between India and Pakistan.

In a statement issued just before the start of a meeting with party office bearers and leaders, she expressed concern over the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The people are concerned over terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir as well as continuing tension on India-Pakistan border, the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are busy using the event to hide the failure and incompetency of his government,” she said in her statement.

The statement further said that the meeting of the party leaders had been called to brief them “about the situation unfolding before the Lok Sabha election”, and “the strategy that BSP-SP alliance has to adopt to counter BJP.”

She also said in her statement that the party leaders will be also briefed about the party’s alliance election strategy and campaign.

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Mayawati’s BSP has formed an alliance in Uttar Pradesh with the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party to take on the BJP. While the SP will contest 37 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the BSP will be contesting on 38 seats.

First Published: Mar 03, 2019 13:12 IST