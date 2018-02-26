Ahead of polling, more than Rs 1.2 crore seized in Meghalaya

More than Rs 1.2 crore in cash has been seized by authorities in the run-up to the polls, Rs 38 lakh of which was seized on Monday morning. The state goes to polls on Tuesday.

“Approximately over Rs 1.2 crore cash has been seized so far,” Chief electoral officer FR Kharkongor told journalists here.

He said that this was after Rs 38.67 lakh cash was seized from the Lad Smit area near Shillong.

The seizure was made from one L Lamare, a coal trader and a resident of West Jaintia Hills, who was travelling in a brand-new SUV.

“Till last week, money seized was Rs 69 lakh,” Kharkongor said while pointing out that another Rs 12 lakh was also seized in Ri-Bhoi on Sunday.

Earlier, Rs 87,800 was also seized from Rocky Dhar, the younger brother of NPP candidates Sniawbhalang and Ngaitlang Dhar, and Rs 1.3 lakh from Ieitlang Chyrmang of Khimusniang in West Jaintia Hills.

Rs 4.62 lakh was also seized from five persons carrying hard cash at Ronipara village in Tikrikilla constituency, West Garo Hills, earlier this month.

The seized cash was handed over to the income tax authorities for necessary investigation and action.

Polling officials left on Sunday and Monday for their respective polling stations with all the necessary materials including electronic voting machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trial (VVPAT), amid tight security.