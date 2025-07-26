Ahmedabad minor girl jumps from fourth floor of school building, dies during treatment

A 15-year-old girl died by suicide after jumping from the fourth floor of her school building in Ahmedabad on Thursday. During the initial investigations, police found that the girl was irregular in attending her classes and had been absent recently.(Pixaby/Representational Image)

The Class 10 student was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital and died while undergoing treatment, police said.

The incident occurred during the school’s recess when the girl climbed the railing in the school lobby and jumped before anyone could intervene. Police are yet to investigate the reason behind the suicide.

HM Kansagra, ACP B Division of the Ahmedabad Police, said a case of an accidental death has been registered under section 194 and an investigation is underway. He said that the police is examining the CCTV footage and also talking to the victim's friends and class teacher to acertain the cause behind suicide.

“During the break, she was walking in the lobby of the fourth floor, where her class was, and suddenly jumped from there. Due to this, she was admitted to a private hospital in a critical state... She was declared dead during treatment. Accidental death has been registered under section 194,” HM Kansagra told news agency ANI.

“An investigation is underway to find out who her friends are, and her class teacher, CCTV footage is being examined... The statement of the deceased's father has been taken, on which an accidental death case has been registered,” he added.

Meanwhile, family members of the girl are still in shock after her sudden death, and the statement of her father has been recorded, and questioning of friends and teachers is ongoing. The students who witnessed the incident are also being questioned.

During the initial investigations, police found that the girl was irregular in attending her classes and had been absent recently. However, the police are yet to ascertain the cause of the incident.

According to a report by The Times of India, citing the managing trustee of the school, the girl had been a student at the school for the past five years. After the incident, she suffered head injuries and had a severe concussion due to the fall, the report stated.

CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced online, showing the girl walking alone in the lobby with other students walking past her. She can then be seen climbing the railing before jumping from the fourth floor. Chaos engulfs the hallway as students and teachers are seen visibly shocked.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).