Ahmedabad plane crash: Vijay Rupani’s body among 47 identified; ex-CM's state funeral Monday | Key updates

Three days after the crash of the London-bound Air India flight AI-171 in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, authorities confirmed the identification of 47 victims through DNA matching — including former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani. SDRF and Police personnel conduct a search operation at the Air India AI-171 flight crash site, in Ahmedabad on Sunday(dgpgujarat-X/ANI Photo)

The total death toll of the Ahmedabad plane crash reached 270, including 241 of the 242 people who were onboard and remaining were the ones on ground.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat government declared a day of state mourning on Monday in Rupani’s honour. A state funeral procession will take place in his hometown Rajkot later that evening.

Ahmedabad plane crash | Latest developments

Vijay Rupani’s body identified, state funeral on Monday

Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani was among the 241 onboard passengers killed in the Ahmedabad plane crash on June 12, India's worst aviation disasters in decades. Vijay Rupani's body has been identified through DNA testing, officials confirmed on Sunday. The Gujarat government will be holding a state funeral for him in Rajkot on Monday.

Vijay Rupani's funeral will be carried out at 5 pm and the last rites will be completed at 6 pm with state honours, ANI news agency quoted Gujarat health minister Rushikesh Patel.

47 victims identified, 24 bodies handed over

A total of 47 plane crash victims have been identified so far through DNA matching. Of these, the bodies of 24 victims have been handed over to their respective families, news agency PTI quoted Additional Civil Superintendent Dr Rajnish Patel as saying.

People pay their respects next to the coffins containing the remains of Rozar David Christian and his wife Rachnaben Rozar Christian, who lost their lives in an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner plane crash(REUTERS)

Due to the severe condition of many bodies—burnt or disfigured—authorities are relying on DNA matching for identification.

Miracle survivor, 13 still hospitalised

Of the 51 injured, 38 have been discharged. One person from the aircraft miraculously survived and 13 others are still receiving treatment. The plane crash killed 241 of the 242 people on board. The injured are those who were on the ground, primarily in the building the plane crashed into.

PM’s top aide visits site; black box found

Principal secretary to the prime minister, PK Mishra, visited both the crash site and the civil hospital on Sunday. Meanwhile, Ahmedabad municipal corporation (AMC) commissioner Banchha Nidhi Pani highlighted the crucial recovery of the black box, an essential component of the investigation.

"The black box recovery was a very important part of the investigation process...The AMC immediately acted and the black box was also recovered," PTI quoted Pani as saying, noting its location in the tail end of the aircraft, which was embedded in a building.

Nationwide probe launched; 230 teams mobilised

A high-level committee led by Union home secretary Govind Mohan will meet on Monday. “230 teams have been formed to coordinate with the victims' families,” said state relief commissioner Alok Kumar Pandey.