Chennai, AIADMK MP M Dhanapal on Thursday sought a CBI probe into the resignation of four newly elected MLAs of his party who joined the ruling TVK immediately after quitting as legislators this week. AIADMK MP Demands CBI inquiry into 4 MLAs'' Resignation, switch to TVK

He also alleged that a large sum of money was exchanged behind the resignation of four AIADMK MLAs.

His appeal comes a day after the AIADMK factions patched up with the rebel camp led by S P Velumani agreeing to accept the leadership of party General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and function as a "united and strong force."

The rebel MLAs called on Palaniswami at his Greenways Road residence here on May 27 and expressed their support for the AIADMK General Secretary, again.

"The background behind the four MLAs resigning immediately after taking the oath as MLAs should be investigated," the Rajya Sabha MP said on 'X'. Their joining the ruling party came when the TVK lacked a majority on its own in the Assembly, and it was unable to ruin the AIADMK, he alleged.

"There's information that there was an exchange of huge sums of money. The Centre should order a CBI probe to safeguard democracy. The Enforcement Directorate should devote its attention to this incident," Dhanapal added.

Four AIADMK legislators K Maragatham Kumaravel , S Jayakumar , P Sathyabama and Esakki Subaya resigned as MLAs and joined the TVK, triggering an intense debate among political parties in the state.

The CPI and VCK criticised the development, calling it "not a healthy politics".

CPI state secretary P Shanmugam said the members were already in a position where they may face legal action under the Anti-Defection Law for voting in favour of the TVK government in the Assembly during the floor test on May 13. Immediately inducting them into the party would be seen as encouraging their actions, he had said.

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