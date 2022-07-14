Home / India News / AIADMK names new secretaries
india news

AIADMK names new secretaries

Chennai: AIADMK’s interim general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) on Wednesday named close aide and former municipal administration minister S P Velumani to replace him as AIADMK headquarters secretary
AIADMK’s interim general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami (PTI)
AIADMK’s interim general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami (PTI)
Published on Jul 14, 2022 12:35 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Chennai: AIADMK’s interim general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) on Wednesday named close aide and former municipal administration minister S P Velumani to replace him as AIADMK headquarters secretary.

Velumani’s team now has two deputy secretaries – K P Munusamy and Nathan R Viswanathan. The rest of the team includes EPS’ supporters and former ministers, such as R Kamaraj, C V Shanmugham and Sellur Raju.

C Ponnaiyan has been removed from his role as the organising secretary and made the council secretary. Ponnaiyan is in the middle of a controversy over a leaked phone conversation where he is purportedly heard saying the current party leadership is only after money, which he has denied as being fabricated.

Besides EPS’ Gounder caste, the new office-bearers are also represented by other castes such as Vanniyars and Dalits.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out