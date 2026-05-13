AIADMK's anti-defection law warning as MPs back Vijay: Inside Tamil Nadu floor test. 5 points

Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay is facing a floor test in the state Assembly today to prove his party TVK's majority. The development comes days after the party won 108 seats in the Assembly elections, falling short of the 118 mark. The outcome of the trust vote will determine his party's political future in the state. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay speaks at the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, in Chennai. (@TNDIPRNEWS)

With support from smaller parties like the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), and more significant parties like the Congress, Vijay seems to be on course to prove the majority. Follow live updates here.

However, a new entrant to this dynamic appeared on Tuesday, as a select few AIADMK MPs pledged support to Vijay's party, further escalating speculation on how much support will the TVK get. Amid buzz over the new AIADMK faction backing Vijay, a party MP has warned MLAs against the anti-defection law.

Here are top 5 updates on what is expected in Tamil Nadu today:

Big test for Vijay today: C Joseph Vijay-led TVK government is facing a floor test in the Tamil Nadu Assembly today. He took oath as chief minister on Sunday, May 10, but it remains to be seen if he'll be able to prove majority of the TVK.

How numbers stack up: Vijay-led TVK won 108 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on May 4, in a stunning show for the party's debut contest. However, it fell short of the 118 majority mark, thus beginning a struggle to form majority. Smaller parties like the CPI, CPI(M), VCK and IUML with two seats each have backed the TVK, with Congress also supporting it with five seats, thus taking the tally to 121.

Vijay leaves Tiruchirappalli (East) seat: Since Vijay won two seats, Tiruchirappalli (East) and Perambur, he was mandated to drop one of them, and he has decided to drop the former. The development further lowered the TVK tally to 107.

Where does TVK tally stand now? With Vijay only keeping the Perambur seat, and the Madras High Court barring the MLA-elect Sreenivasa Sethupathi from participating in the floor test today, the TVK tally has lowered from 108. Besides, now that TVK lawmaker JCD Prabhakar elected speaker, he can also not vote in the floor test, thus taking the effective party tally for the floor test to 105. However, the party needs to prove majority with minimum 117 seats.

AIADMK MP's warning: In a surprising turn of events, one faction led by senior leader CV Shanmugam elected SP Velumani as the AIADMK leader in the legislative assembly and former state minister C Vijayabhaskar as whip, following which Shanmugam said 21 of party MPs would be backing the TVK. However, Rajya Sabha MP IS Inbadurai has warned that MLAs acting against the official whip would face disqualification under the anti-defection law.