AIIMS Bhopal professor dies of alleged anaesthesia overdose, was on ventilator for 24 days

An assistant professor from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal died 24 days after an alleged anaesthesia overdose, an official said Tuesday. The AIIMS management has also formed a fact-finding team to investigate the matter. (HT file photo)

The professor, identified as Dr Rashmi Verma, had allegedly injected a high dose of anaesthesia drug, PTI news agency reported. Verma was admitted for treatment in the Emergency and Trauma Department of AIIMS, and had been on ventilator support since December 11 under the close supervision of specialists.

She died on January 5 after being on ventilator support for 24 days, the official told PTI. “Despite all efforts, she could not be saved. She breathed her last on Monday,” he said.

Verma, who pursued her education in Gorakhpur and Prayagraj cities in Uttar Pradesh, was reportedly upset from being under administrative pressure, and had received repeated notices in the recent past, PTI quoted the official as saying.

After she injected a high dose of anesthesia, Verma was brought to the hospital for treatment, following which doctors had administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to her. While the CPR restored her heartbeat, she had suffered severe brain damage (global hypoxia), due to lack of supply of oxygen to her brain, according to the official.

Following the incident, the union health ministry intervened in the matter, and the head of the emergency department was removed from his post, PTI reported.

The AIIMS management has also formed a fact-finding team to investigate the matter, while the police is also probing the case separately, the official said.

The police have recorded statements of Verma's family members, including her husband, mother and brother, Times of India reported. The deceased was a resident of Adharshila colony in Awadhpuri.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).