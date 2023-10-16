News / India News / AIMIM chief Owaisi terms India's partition ‘historical mistake’; ‘shouldn’t have happened'

AIMIM chief Owaisi terms India's partition ‘historical mistake’; ‘shouldn’t have happened'

Oct 16, 2023 05:08 PM IST

He suggested reading a book by freedom fighter Maulana Abul Kalam Azad’s book ‘India wins Freedom’, and how he pleaded not to accept the proposal of partition.

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said the partition of India should never have happened and called it a 'historical mistake.' Addressing a press conference, the Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP said historically this was one country and unfortunately it was divided, which should not have happened.

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi(ANI)

“Historically, this was one country and unfortunately it was divided. It should not have happened. This is what I can say. But if you want, arrange a debate and I will tell you who is responsible for division of this country… I can not give a one line answer for a historical mistake that was committed at that time,” he told reporters replying to a query.

He also suggested reading a book by freedom fighter and India's first Education Minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad’s book ‘India wins Freedom’, and how he went to the Congress leaders then pleading with them not to accept this proposal of partition.

“The partition of this country should not have happened. That was wrong. All the leaders who were there at that time, they were all responsible (for partition). If you read a book by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad’s book ‘India wins Freedom’, Maulana Azad requested all the Congress leaders then that the country should not be divided,” Owaisi said.

He further claimed that Islamic scholars of that time also opposed the two nation theory.

