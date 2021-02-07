IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / AIMIM to contest in Gujarat civic body polls in alliance with BTP
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi(File)
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi(File)
india news

AIMIM to contest in Gujarat civic body polls in alliance with BTP

The six cities in Gujarat are going to have civic body election-- Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar--on February 21.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Surat
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 08:12 AM IST

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will contest the municipal elections in Gujarat in alliance with the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP), said party chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday.

Addressing media in Surat, Owaisi informed that he will be addressing two public meetings--one in Bharuch and one in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

"I'm going to Bharuch from here. I will address a public meeting there in the day. We have an alliance with the Bhartiya Tribal Party here. There will also be a public meeting in Ahmedabad later in the evening," he said.

AIMIM supremo added that his party will contest the municipal elections in the state and said, "This is the first time we are contesting elections here, hope the people bestow us with love."

The six cities in Gujarat are going to have civic body election-- Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar--on February 21.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Earthen lamps lit on Saturday evening at a site in Dhekiajuli in Assam where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally. (Narendra Modi/Twitter )
Earthen lamps lit on Saturday evening at a site in Dhekiajuli in Assam where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally. (Narendra Modi/Twitter )
india news

PM Modi to visit Assam, launch road network and lay foundation of hospitals

By Utpal Parashar | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:07 AM IST
The one-day trip will be the second visit of the Prime Minister to poll-bound Assam within a fortnight. Last month, he had visited Sivasagar and gave land allotment certificates to 106,000 landless families.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema (centre) and AAP members launching the civic body poll campaign by brooming streets in Bathinda on Friday. The Aam Aadmi Party’s poll symbol is the broom.(HT_PRINT)
Punjab leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema (centre) and AAP members launching the civic body poll campaign by brooming streets in Bathinda on Friday. The Aam Aadmi Party’s poll symbol is the broom.(HT_PRINT)
india news

9,222 in fray as Punjab civic bodies go to polls on Feb 14 amid farmers protest

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 09:53 AM IST
In A and B councils, 2,037 candidates of the Congress are left in fray, whereas the primary opposition in Punjab assembly, 1,606 candidates belong to the AAP. The SAD is fielding 1,569 candidates, with 1,003 are from the BJP.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US Army contingent arrives in Suratgarh, Rajasthan to participate in the 16th edition of annual bilateral joint exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' with Indian Army from Feb 8 to Feb 21.(ANI)
US Army contingent arrives in Suratgarh, Rajasthan to participate in the 16th edition of annual bilateral joint exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' with Indian Army from Feb 8 to Feb 21.(ANI)
india news

American soldiers reach Rajasthan for joint Indo-US military exercise

PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 09:01 AM IST
The contingent of 270 US soldiers reached Suratgarh in a special aircraft and left for Mahajan Field Firing Range where the joint ''war exercise'' will start on February
READ FULL STORY
Close
Goa has been locked in over 15-year-old battle with Karnataka over the diversion of the Mahadayi River, referred to as the Mhadei or Mandovi .(HT Photo)
Goa has been locked in over 15-year-old battle with Karnataka over the diversion of the Mahadayi River, referred to as the Mhadei or Mandovi .(HT Photo)
india news

Mhadei water diversion issue: Goa, Karnataka to follow SC's judgment

ANI, Panaji
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 09:00 AM IST
While the river runs 28.8 km in Karnataka, it is over 50 km in length in the state of Goa. Goa, Karnataka are battling out a two-decade-long dispute over the sharing of the Mhadei waters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple and Shahi Idgah mosque, in Mathura.(PTI)
A view of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple and Shahi Idgah mosque, in Mathura.(PTI)
india news

Plea for removal of Mathura's Shahi Idgah mosque: Court issues notices

PTI, Mathura
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 08:59 AM IST
Additional District and Sessions Judge Dev Kant Shukla on Saturday issued notices after admitting the plea, ruling that the suit is "maintainable and hence admissible" for detailed hearing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad.(PTI File photo)
Senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad.(PTI File photo)
india news

News updates from HT: Cong looks for Ghulam Nabi Azad’s replacement in the Rajya

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 08:58 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare worker prepares a dose of the China's Sinovac Biotech Covid-19 vaccine at a drive-thru vaccination site in the Sambadrome, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (AP Photo )
A healthcare worker prepares a dose of the China's Sinovac Biotech Covid-19 vaccine at a drive-thru vaccination site in the Sambadrome, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (AP Photo )
india news

LIVE: India’s active Covid-19 cases decline steadily, world tally above 105 mn

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:05 AM IST
The global Covid-19 tally has crossed the 105 million mark with the United States continuing to be the worst affected country, followed by India and Brazil. Follow latest updates here
READ FULL STORY
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi(File)
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi(File)
india news

AIMIM to contest in Gujarat civic body polls in alliance with BTP

ANI, Surat
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 08:12 AM IST
The six cities in Gujarat are going to have civic body election-- Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar--on February 21.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ganta Srinivasa Rao TDP MLA from Visakhapatnam North constituency.
Ganta Srinivasa Rao TDP MLA from Visakhapatnam North constituency.
india news

TDP MLA resigns from post against RINL's disinvestment plans

ANI, Visakhapatnam
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 08:03 AM IST
Ganta Srinivasa Rao said he will launch a non-political joint action committee as a move of agitation asking the Centre to revoke its decision.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait gestures towards security personnel who had blocked farmers' movement during their protest against Centre's farm laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI Photo )
New Delhi: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait gestures towards security personnel who had blocked farmers' movement during their protest against Centre's farm laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI Photo )
india news

Tikait’s decision to not have chakka jam in UP, Uttarakhand 'hasty': SKM leader

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 07:36 AM IST
A senior farmer leader, who didn't wish to be named, said that the BKU leader's "sudden decision" surprised some leaders of the SKM.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The cause of the fire is known yet.(ANI)
The cause of the fire is known yet.(ANI)
india news

Major fire at state electricity distribution company office in Maharashtra

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 07:36 AM IST
The cause of the fire is known yet. Fire tenders are at the spot and are working to douse the fire.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses media at AICC HQ in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses media at AICC HQ in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Rahul Gandhi to visit Rajasthan next week to raise voice for protesting farmers

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 07:24 AM IST
The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers block the Krishna Chowk at Bachgehra Road in Gurugram that affects traffic going towards Delhi.(Vipin Kumar/HT Photo )
Farmers block the Krishna Chowk at Bachgehra Road in Gurugram that affects traffic going towards Delhi.(Vipin Kumar/HT Photo )
india news

Farm stir LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to visit Rajasthan; will meet protesters

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 09:33 AM IST
Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at three Delhi border points --- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur --- demanding a repeal of the three farm laws.
READ FULL STORY
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy(PTI)
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy(PTI)
india news

Andhra CM writes to PM requesting reconsideration of RINL's disinvestment plans

ANI, Amravati
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 06:40 AM IST
The Chief Minister recalled that the plant had a good performance between 2002 to 2015 earning profits with positive net worth but had pragmatically turned-around in 2002 after being reported to Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR) as a sick company.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait.(PTI )
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait.(PTI )
india news

Farm union leader Rakesh Tikait calls on farmers for 'tractor revolution'

PTI, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 06:21 AM IST
During a speech to supporters at the Ghazipur protest site, Tikait reached out to the farming community, many of whom especially in the Delhi-NCR region have been upset over the National Green Tribunal's ban on diesel vehicles, including tractors, that are over 10 years old.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP