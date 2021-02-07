AIMIM to contest in Gujarat civic body polls in alliance with BTP
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will contest the municipal elections in Gujarat in alliance with the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP), said party chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday.
Addressing media in Surat, Owaisi informed that he will be addressing two public meetings--one in Bharuch and one in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
"I'm going to Bharuch from here. I will address a public meeting there in the day. We have an alliance with the Bhartiya Tribal Party here. There will also be a public meeting in Ahmedabad later in the evening," he said.
AIMIM supremo added that his party will contest the municipal elections in the state and said, "This is the first time we are contesting elections here, hope the people bestow us with love."
The six cities in Gujarat are going to have civic body election-- Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar--on February 21.
