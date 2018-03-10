 AIMIM to support TRS in Telangana in Rajya Sabha elections | india news | Hindustan Times
AIMIM to support TRS in Telangana in Rajya Sabha elections

The MIM’s support would boost the chances of TRS to win the third seat also as the main opposition Congress is considering fielding its nominee in the poll.

india Updated: Mar 10, 2018 19:48 IST
Asaduddin Owaisi during the budget session of Parliament in New Delhi on February 6, 2018.
Asaduddin Owaisi during the budget session of Parliament in New Delhi on February 6, 2018. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said his party would support the ruling TRS in Telangana in the biennial elections to Rajya Sabha from the state.

“The MIM party has decided to support TRS party candidates in Rajya Sabha elections,” he said on a social networking site.

Elections would be held on March 23 to fill the three vacancies.

In the 119-member Legislative Assembly, the party-wise strength is: TRS-82, INC-19, MIM-7, BJP-5, TDP-3, Independent-1, CPI(M)-1 and CPI-1.

