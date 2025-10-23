Owaisi shares clip of Indians trapped in Russia war zone, calls for their return

The AIMIM today posted a video of Owaisi having a phone conversation with the Foreign Secretary and consoling the families of the victims.

He also spoke with Miss Tudu Mamu, Counsellor at the Indian Embassy in Moscow, appealing for urgent intervention to bring the four men back to India.

According to his party, Owaisi reached out to senior officials in the Ministry of External Affairs, including the Foreign Secretary, once again on Thursday, continuing his efforts to engage with Indian authorities.

The stranded individuals have been identified as Mohammad Ahmad from Hyderabad, and Anoop Kumar, Manoj Kumar, and Sumit Kumar from Haryana and Rajasthan.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi intensified his efforts to secure the safe return of four Indian nationals reportedly stranded in Russia.

On Sunday, Owaisi appealed to the Indian government to bring back the stranded Indian nationals.

The Foreign Secretary's office has assured all possible help and is working to bring the four people back, Owaisi said at the time.

"There is this youth from Hyderabad who went to Russia and was made to be involved in the Ukraine war and is stranded there. The Foreign Secretary's office was contacted, and the family received a reply stating that the person is stuck there and that they are trying to get him back. Today, the family came again, and they learned that, along with Mohammad Ahmed, three other boys - Anup Kumar, Manoj Kumar, and Sumit Kumar - are also there. Two of them are from Haryana, one is from Rajasthan," Owaisi told ANI.

What happened to these four stranded Indians? Four Indians - Mohammad Ahmad, Anoop Kumar, Manoj Kumar, and Sumit Kumar have been stuck in Russia and are currently forced to be involved in the Russia-Ukraine war.

One of the individuals, Mohammed Ahmed, has also been injured on the frontlines and has sent videos appealing to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for assistance with his safe return.

According to the AIMIM chief, the men were duped into signing a contract under the false pretence of a job. He appealed to the Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and the Indian Embassy in Russia to facilitate their safe return.