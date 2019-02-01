IAF Mirage 2000 aircraft crashes near Bengaluru’s HAL airport, both pilots dead

Both pilots of a Mirage 2000 aircraft of the Indian Airforce were killed after it crashed at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) airport at Bengaluru this morning.

The Mirage 2000 trainer was upgraded by HAL and was going through acceptance trials.

One of pilots landed back on the wreckage after ejecting, while the second pilot died in an operation theatre.

“Today morning a Mirage 2000 trainer aircraft on an acceptance sortie after upgrade by HAL crashed at HAL airport, Bengaluru. Both occupants sustained fatal injuries. Further details are awaited. Investigation into the cause of accident is being ordered.” the IAF said in a statement.

The Mirage 2000 is a French multirole, single-engine fourth-generation jet fighter manufactured by Dassault Aviation.

