News / India News / Air India announces senior level appointments, Klaus Goersch appointed as COO

Air India announces senior level appointments, Klaus Goersch appointed as COO

ByNeha LM Tripathi
Oct 27, 2023 02:26 PM IST

On the appointment of Goersch, Campbell Wilson, Air India CEO and MD, said he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that is valuable to the ongoing transformation at the airline

Air India on Friday announced a number of appointments with Klaus Goersch as its Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer.

Air India (Representative Photo)
Air India (Representative Photo)

In the newly-created position at the airline, Goersch will oversee flight operations, engineering, ground operations, Integrated Operations Control and cabin crew functions and will be based out of the airline’s new headquarters in Gurugram, said the airline.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Air India said incumbent chief of operations R S Sandhu, who had already extended his service beyond his superannuation date, will transition to an advisory role.

In a release, the airline said that Sandhu’s role would include the focus on the harmonisation of the four Tata Airlines’ operating procedures, the Airbus A350 entry-into-service program and assisting the team in establishing Air India’s new training academy,

Capt Goersch is a licensed B777/787 pilot and has previously held similar positions in both British Airways and Air Canada.

On the appointment of Goersch, Campbell Wilson, Air India CEO and MD, said he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that is valuable to the ongoing transformation at the airline.

“Having worked at some of the best airlines in the world, Klaus brings a wealth of knowledge and experience which is valuable to the ongoing transformation at Air India. At Air India, we remain committed to building top leadership as we continue to invest in all the resources that are required to take the airline to the upper echelons of global aviation,” said Wilson.

The airline further announced the appointment of Manish Uppal, who transitioned from AirAsia India (which is being merged with Air India Express) a few months ago, as senior Vice President for flight operations.

In addition, Capt Henry Donohoe’s role will be retitled as Senior Vice President of ‘safety, security and quality’. His role will be expanded to include Emergency Response, the airline said.

Moreover, the inflight product and service design functions being headed by Sandeep Verma will move to Rajesh Dogra’s Customer Experience portfolio so that Dogra has oversight of all customer interfaces, Air India, said the airline.

Pankaj Handa will lead the ground operations, Choorah Singh has joined as Divisional Vice President of integrated Operations Control, and JuLi Ng will be the Divisional Vice President for cabin crew.

Goersch, Dogra and Donohoe will report directly to Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson.

“These changes have been made to manage succession, streamlining the organisation, optimising talent from within the Tata airline group and positioning it strongly for future growth and success,” Wilson said.

Tata Group, which took control of loss-making Air India in January last year, is in the process of consolidating its airline business.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Neha LM Tripathi

    I am a principal correspondent with the national political bureau of the Hindustan Times. I track the aviation and railways ministry. I also write on travel trends. I cover the beats at the national level for the newspaper. Before being in Delhi, I have worked as a journalist in Mumbai as well. My hobbies include trekking and travelling.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out