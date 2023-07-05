Home / India News / Bengaluru-bound man detained at Delhi airport for carrying 19 live cartridges

Bengaluru-bound man detained at Delhi airport for carrying 19 live cartridges

ANI |
Jul 05, 2023 03:49 PM IST

According to Delhi police, the passenger, identified as Ajay Kumar Bana, was set to travel from Delhi to Bengaluru on an Air India flight.

A man travelling from Delhi to Bengaluru on an Air India flight was caught at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport after 19 live cartridges were recovered from his possession on Tuesday, officials said.

A case under relevant sections of the Arms Act has been registered at IGI Airport Police Station. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Archive)

According to Delhi police, the passenger, identified as Ajay Kumar Bana, was set to travel from Delhi to Bengaluru on an Air India flight, was detained on Tuesday at the Delhi Airport in possession of 19 live cartridges.

The passenger, according to the Delhi Police, failed to produce any valid documents for carrying such cartridges at the time of boarding, and on the basis of which, he was detained.

A case under relevant sections of the Arms Act has been registered at IGI Airport Police Station, the police said.

Further probe on the matter is underway.

