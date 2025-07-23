Air India said on Tuesday it has completed inspections of fuel control switches on all its Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft, in line with directives from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. Air India completes inspections of fuel switches on 737, 787 jets in fleet

The inspections come amid intense scrutiny of fuel control switches following the Air India Flight 171 crash that killed 260 people in June. The preliminary probe report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) found the aircraft’s fuel switches were set from “run” to “cutoff” position during take-off, starving the engines in what is likely the direct cause of the crash.

How the switches were set to that position – whether deliberately (and by whom) or due to some other factors – is now at the centre of the investigation.

Fuel control switches are designed with multiple safety mechanisms, including spring-loaded locking features and metal guards to prevent accidental movement.

“Air India has completed precautionary inspections on the locking mechanism of Fuel Control Switch on all Boeing 787 and Boeing 737 aircraft in its fleet. In the inspections, no issues were found with the said locking mechanism,” an Air India spokesperson said.

A 2018 US Federal Aviation Administration safety bulletin, also referenced by the AAIB, warned of potential disengagement of the locking mechanism on several Boeing aircraft models, including the 787. This technical vulnerability has gained renewed attention, thought he 2018 communication was not mandatorily meant for corrective action at the time.

The airline started voluntary inspections on July 12 and completed them within the prescribed time limit set by the DGCA, communicating the results to the regulator. Boeing 737 aircraft are part of Air India Express’s fleet, the airline’s low-cost subsidiary.

The DGCA had directed the inspection after the AAIB released its preliminary report.

The civil aviation regulator mandated all Indian airlines to inspect fuel switch controls of specified aircraft models by July 21, referring to the 2018 FAA safety notice. “Strict adherence to the timeline is essential to ensure continued airworthiness and safety of operations,” the DGCA instructed.

“It has come to the notice of DGCA that several operators—internationally as well as domestic—have initiated inspection on their aircraft fleet as per the SAIB,” the regulator stated, referring to the Special Airworthiness Information Bulletin dated December 17, 2018.

“In view of above, all airline operators of the affected aircraft are hereby advised to complete the inspection required under SAIB no later than July 21, 2025. Inspection plan and report after accomplishment of inspection shall be submitted to this office under intimation to concerned Regional Office,” it ordered.

Etihad Airways, one of the United Arab Emirates’ two flag carriers, instructed its engineering team to inspect the locking mechanism of the fuel control switches on its B787 aircraft. It also advised caution during operations.

The fuel control switch is a key cockpit component that pilots use to start or stop fuel flow to the engines. It features a locking mechanism requiring the pilot to lift the switch before moving it, helping prevent accidental operation.

In its safety circular- a “standard work package” for engineers, a copy of which was posted on X- Etihad instructed its team to fully inspect the locking feature for “proper engagement.”

As a precautionary measure, Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Scoot too carried out and completed checks on the fuel switches of the Boeing 787 aircraft in their fleet. “Our checks confirmed that all fuel switches on SIA and Scoot’s Boeing 787 aircraft are functioning properly and comply with regulatory requirements,” Singapore Airlines spokesperson said.