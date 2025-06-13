Air India confirms only one survivor of Ahmedabad plane crash, announces hotline
The plane which crashed on its way to London's Gatwick Airport carried 242 passengers, of which only one survived.
Air India early on Friday confirmed that only one out of the 242 passengers onboard the London-bound flight AI171, had survived after the plane crashed in Ahmedabad merely five minutes into take-off.
In a post on X, Air India stated, “UPDATE: Air India confirms that flight AI171, operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick on 12 June 2025, was involved in an accident. The 12-year-old Boeing 787-8 aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew.”
They added, “The aircraft crashed shortly after take-off. We regret to inform that, of the 242 aboard, there are 241 confirmed fatalities. The sole survivor is being treated in a hospital.”
The plane which crashed on its way to London's Gatwick Airport carried 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese nationals and 1 Canadian national. The sole survivor of the crash is a British national of Indian origin.
The airline also offered their condolences to the bereaved families and stated that a team of caregivers would be provided by them for additional support in Ahmedabad.
They pledged their full support towards an investigation into the cause of the plane crash and further announced that they would set up a dedicated passenger hotline to provide more information on the matter.
In their post they said, “Air India has also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information. Those calling from outside India can call on +91 8062779200. Regular updates will continue on Air India’s X handle (https://x.com/airindia) and on http://airindia.com as further information comes to hand.”