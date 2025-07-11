Air India crash report today may reveal what led to death of 260

It has been one month since the Air India 171 Boeing 787 Dreamliner headed to London crashed, within 30 seconds of take-off from the Ahmedabad airport. The death of 260 people, including all but one aboard the ill-fated June 12 flight left everyone shocked, and waiting for answers. All but one passengers aboard the plane died in the Ahmedabad Air India plane crash on June 12(PTI)

Amid a big suspense over what caused the deadly crash, a preliminary probe is expected to be released today, the findings of which could be a significant step towards understanding the reasons for the accident.

What's known so far

The Air India flight took off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad at around 1:38 pm on June 12. Within seconds of take-off, the pilot issued a 'Mayday' call and the plane crashed atop a medical college hostel building, and exploded.

Days later, the flight's cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder -- also known as black boxes, were recovered from the hostel building, and there has been no damage to the devices, considered crucial in probing an air accident.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is probing the accident, and the National Transportation Safety Board and Boeing are assisting it. It was recently reported that the preliminary probe report may soon be out, and it focuses mainly on the plane's fuel control switches and engine thrust issues.

Both Air India and the Boeing Airliners have faced intense scrutiny since the crash. However, a Bloomberg report said on Friday that investigators have not found any design or mechanical problem with the Boeing aircraft or the engines.

'That’s improbable like hell'

A video of the Air India flight crash went viral after the accident. It showed the plane taking off from the runway and crashing soon after.

According to Bjorn Fehrm, an aerospace analyst and former fighter pilot, it is very unusual for both engines to lose power together. Talking about the clip, Fehrm told Bloomberg, "Everything is normal until they don’t put in the (landing) gear, and very shortly after the aircraft is losing thrust."

The former fighter pilot explained that the 787 Dreamliner and other commercial aircraft are fully capable of taking off with just one engine if necessary.

"But as to scenarios where both engines power down simultaneously? That’s improbable like hell,” Fehrm was quoted as saying.

Focus shifts on fuel control switches

Ever since the crash, it was largely assumed that engine failure could be the likely reason behind it. However, it is now being reported that investigators are now focusing on movement of fuel control switches, placed at the center console of the cockpit.

Two engines made by GE Aerospace are on the aircraft, and the switches are used to to turn them on and off. The plane, having just been taken off for a long flight to London, was full of fuel.

While nothing is clear yet, an aviation safety expert had earlier told news agency Reuters that it is not very likely for a pilot to bump the switch accidentally. "You can't bump them and they move," said John Cox. “If you move those switches from run to cutoff, those engines will stop running in literally seconds,” Cox said.

However, he also painted a scenario where one engine failed due to some reason, the pilot moved to flip the switch for that engine but instead got the switch of the other engine, cutting off fuel supply to that one as well.

Things will only be clear as the investigation proceeds. The preliminary probe report would be the first step towards knowing the cause behind the deadly crash that killed 241 passengers on board.