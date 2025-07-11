Preliminary report on Air India plane crash likely to be released today

A preliminary report into the deadly crash of the Air India flight in Ahmedabad in June is likely to be released on Friday. A firefighter stands next to the crashed Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft in Ahmedabad, India, June 13, 2025.(Reuters)

While no formal announcement has been made regarding the exact release date, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday that investigators could make the report public on June 11, but cautioned that plans could change.

They also said that there was not much clarity on how much information would be available in the report, which would come about 30 days after the June 12 tragedy.

Earlier this week, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) had also told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday that it will make public its preliminary report in a couple of days.

Under ICAO regulations, member states — India is one of them — are expected to submit preliminary reports within 30 days, though India, as an independent state, may choose whether to strictly follow these guidelines.

Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft operating flight AI 171 en route to London Gatwick had crashed into a medical hostel complex soon after take-off from Ahmedabad on June 12, killing 241 persons out of the 241 onboard. Another 19 people were killed on the ground.

It was the worst civil aviation disaster in over a decade globally, and in India in over 30 years.

Probe focuses on engine fuel control switches



News agency Reuters, citing a source, said that investigation into the Air India crash is focusing on the movement of the engine fuel control switches – that help power the plane’s two engines.

The source also said that the investigation has not raised any immediate concerns over mechanical failure. It remains unclear as to what specific actions involving the fuel switches are being looked at by investigators.