First AI crash report this week, MPs told

The preliminary investigation report into the Air India Flight 171 crash will be made available by the weekend, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) informed a parliamentary committee on Wednesday. The crash, which occurred moments after take-off from Ahmedabad, killed 241 of the 242 people on board and another 19 on the ground. (PTI)

AAIB director general GVG Yugandhar briefed the parliamentary standing committee on transport, tourism and culture during an eight-hour meeting, confirming the investigation into the June 12 Boeing 787 crash was “on track” and would meet International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) requirements.

No formal announcement has been made regarding the exact release date.

Under ICAO regulations, member states — India is one of them --- are expected to submit preliminary reports within 30 days, though India as an independent state may choose whether to strictly follow these guidelines.

According to people aware of the discussions on Wednesday, Yugandhar said the bureau had sought expertise from the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) to decode the aircraft’s flight data and voice recorders, with analysis being conducted at the AAIB laboratory in New Udaan Bhawan, New Delhi.

Members of the parliamentary committee on transport, tourism and culture received no clear answers about the investigation’s current findings or what the preliminary report will contain, despite extensive questioning during the session chaired by JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha from 10am to 6pm, the person said, asking not to be named.

The meeting brought together senior aviation figures including aviation secretary Samir Kumar Sinha, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson, Akasa Air CEO Vinay Dube, Air India Express CEO Alok Singh, IndiGo chief operating officer Isidro Porqueras, senior SpiceJet officials, Airports Authority of India chairman Vipin Kumar, Pawan Hans CMD Sanjeev Razdan, and Airport Economic Regulatory Authority chairman SKG Rahate.

While the agenda focused on overall civil aviation safety, officials said a large part of the meeting was spent raising questions about the crash.

Wilson assured the committee that Air India had paid most compensation claims to victims’ families, and announced that the airline’s parent company Tata Group is establishing a ₹500 crore trust to provide ongoing support for families needing medical help and children requiring education assistance.

To be sure, no final compensation has been determined yet and the payments made are likely the interim of ₹25 lakh.

The session revealed gaps in India’s aviation oversight, with officials acknowledging shortages in air traffic controllers, inadequate DGCA staffing, and insufficient maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities.

“DGCA and ATC lack manpower. India also does not have sufficient MROs,” one official told the panel, according to the person cited above. The regulator also “confessed their budget was very less compared to other countries.” During discussions on pilot fatigue, the regulator said it will draw up new rules to tackle the problem, but did not give details about what these could be or when they will be announced.

MPs suggested providing greater autonomy to the DGCA while also discussing concerns about pilot fatigue and budget allocation.

Presentations were delivered by multiple agencies including the AAIB, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Airports Authority of India, and private airport operators Adani and GMR, outlining safety steps taken by airport operators and others.

The aviation secretary concluded by assuring parliamentarians that passenger safety remained the government’s top priority.