Air India Delhi-Kolkata flight aborted as brakes hit at 155 km/hr on runway due to technical snag

The Air India flight from Delhi to Kolkata aborted takeoff on Monday evening after a technical issue was detected while the aircraft was accelerating on the runway at 155 km per hour, according to an NDTV report. Flight AI2403 from Delhi to Kolkata on 21 July 2025 has been rescheduled to depart later in the evening following a technical issue. (Pic used for representation)(Reuters file)

The incident occurred at Delhi airport and involved an Airbus A321 aircraft with 160 passengers on board. The flight, scheduled to depart around 7:30 pm, developed a technical fault before takeoff.

An airport official said, “The flight promptly relayed the information (to air traffic control) and did not take off, moving back for taxiing.”

All passengers were safely deboarded following the aborted takeoff.

In a statement, an Air India spokesperson said, “Flight AI2403 operating from Delhi to Kolkata on 21 July 2025 has been rescheduled to depart later this evening, necessitated by a technical issue detected during the take-off roll. The cockpit crew decided to discontinue the take-off, following Standard Operating Procedures. All passengers have disembarked, and our ground colleagues in Delhi are extending support to them. The inconvenience caused to passengers due to this unforeseen disruption is sincerely regretted. At Air India, the safety and well-being of our passengers remain top priority.”

Another spokesperson added, “Flight AI2403, operating from Delhi to Kolkata, was on the take-off roll when a technical issue was detected, leading the pilots to return to the taxiing bay.”

Earlier in the day, an Air India flight arriving from Kochi skidded off the runway while landing at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) amid heavy rainfall. No injuries were reported among the passengers or crew.

The incident took place at around 9.27 am when Flight AI2744 experienced a runway excursion shortly after landing on the airport’s main runway, which was slippery due to monsoon conditions, according to news agency ANI. Despite the situation, the aircraft was able to taxi safely to the gate, and everyone on board disembarked without harm.

In an official statement, an Air India spokesperson said, “Flight AI2744, operating from Kochi to Mumbai on July 21, 2025, experienced heavy rain during landing, resulting in a runway excursion after touchdown. The aircraft taxied safely to the gate, and all passengers and crew members have since disembarked. The aircraft has been grounded for checks. The safety of passengers and crew remains our top priority.”

Airport officials confirmed the incident and stated that emergency protocols were promptly activated in response.