Air India plane catches fire after landing at Delhi airport; passengers safe

An Air India plane from Hong Kong caught fire shortly after landing at Delhi's Indira Gandhi Airport on Tuesday. Though the aircraft sustained some damage, passengers and crew members disembarked from the plane safely. The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said an investigation into the matter is underway(Reuters)

The Hong Kong to Delhi Flight AI 315 on Tuesday, July 22, suffered an auxiliary power unit (APU) fire shortly after it landed and parked at the gate.

In a statement, an Air India spokesperson said, "Flight AI 315, operating from Hong Kong to Delhi on 22 July 2025, experienced an auxiliary power unit (APU) fire shortly after it had landed and parked at the gate. The incident occurred while passengers had begun disembarking, and the APU was automatically shut down as per system design."

"There was some damage to the aircraft; however, passengers and crew members disembarked normally and are safe. The aircraft has been grounded for further investigations and the regulator has been duly notified," the spokesperson added.

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said that the fire was doused, adding that the investigation into the matter is underway.

Air India hit the headlines for two different aircraft incidents on Monday. A Kolkata-bound Air India plane had to abort takeoff due to a technical snag at the Delhi airport.

In another incident, Air India flight AI2744, operating from Kochi to Mumbai, veered off the runway while landing in heavy rain at the Mumbai airport. "The aircraft taxied safely to the gate, and all passengers and crew members have since disembarked. The aircraft has been grounded for checks," an airline spokesperson said in a statement.

Operations of one of the runways at the Mumbai airport were temporarily suspended after the incident.

In a separate incident, an IndiGo plane from Goa, carrying 140 passengers, made an emergency landing at the Indore airport following a technical snag related to its landing gear.

Flight 6E 813, operating from Goa International Airport (Dabolim) to Indore, reported the technical snag just before landing. "The aircraft landed safely in Indore. It will undergo necessary checks, as per mandatory procedures, before resuming operations," an airline spokesperson said in a statement.