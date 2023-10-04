Air India direct flights between Kolkata and Bangkok from October 23. Check schedule

Air India is set to introduce non-stop flight service between Kolkata and Bangkok from 23rd October 2023. In its official statement, the airline said, “AI322 will depart Kolkata at 2200 hrs to reach Bangkok at 0205 hrs the next morning. The return flight AI321 will take off from Bangkok at 0305 hrs to land in Kolkata at 0410 hrs (All Local Time). The flight, operated with a narrow body Airbus family aircraft, will have a two-class configuration of Economy and Business Class and operate six days a week from Monday to Saturday.” Air India flight (HT File)

Air India currently operates a total of 14 flights to Bangkok per week with daily non-stop flights from Delhi and Mumbai connecting the destination. Earlier in March, the Tata Group-owned airline said that it would add frequency on the major eastbound routes of Asia like Hong Kong, Bangkok (Thailand), and Seoul on its 2023 summer schedule.

The airline said that it would add a total of eight new weekly flights - six to Bangkok (three each from Delhi and Mumbai), and additional weekly flights from Delhi to Seoul (Incheon) and Hong Kong, starting from March 26.

Air India’s route network also includes non-stop flights from Delhi to Sydney and Melbourne in Australia.

In a statement earlier, Air India said that it was planning to hire over 4,200 cabin crew trainees and 900 pilots this year. The cabin crew, who will be recruited from around the country, will undergo a 15-week training programme which will include extensive classroom and in-flight training at the airline’s training facility in Mumbai as well as familiarisation flights, the airline said.

Air India has hired over 1,900 cabin crew between May 2022 and February 2023. Over 1,100 cabin crew were trained between July 2022 and January 2023.

(With agencies' inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON