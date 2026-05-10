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Air India fired over 1,000 staff in 3 years for ethical breach, says airline CEO

Air India CEO also mentioned hundreds of staff who had misused the Employee Leisure Travel (ELT) system and added that such things should not happen.

Updated on: May 10, 2026 10:56 pm IST
PTI |
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Air India has terminated more than 1,000 staff in the last three years for ethical breaches, including those for misusing the employee leisure travel system, according to the airline's chief Campbell Wilson.

The airline's CEO and MD said that over the past three years, "we have terminated more than 1,000 people for ethical breach" (Reuters)

Flagging that hundreds of employees are terminated every year due to non-compliance, Wilson has also emphasised that the staff need to act in the right way even when others are not looking.

As Air India implements cost-saving measures amid significant financial headwinds, Wilson made the remarks during the town hall meeting with the staff on Friday, according to sources.

Tata Group-owned Air India has around 24,000 employees now.

The airline's CEO and MD said that over the past three years, "we have terminated more than 1,000 people for ethical breach" such as smuggling things off the plane and allowing excess baggage onto the aircraft without being charged.

Also read: Noida International Airport to open on June 15, IndiGo to kick start flight operations

On Friday, Wilson told the staff it is going to be a "very, very difficult year" if things don't improve on the Middle East front.

The Air India Group -- Air India and Air India Express -- is projected to have incurred more than 22,000 crore loss in the financial year ended March 2026.

 
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