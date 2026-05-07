Noida International Airport to open on June 15, IndiGo to kick start flight operations

IndiGo on Thursday announced that it will become the first airline to begin commercial flight operations from Noida International Airport on June 15, with direct connections to more than 16 domestic destinations, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Amritsar, and Srinagar. IndiGo airlines. (Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

“IndiGo will progressively introduce direct flights connecting Noida International Airport to more than 16 destinations across India, including key metro cities such as Bengaluru and Hyderabad, as well as tier-2 and tier-3 destinations including Amritsar, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Jaipur, Lucknow, Navi Mumbai, Pantnagar, Srinagar, among others,” the airline said in a statement.

The airline said bookings for the flights are progressively opening on IndiGo’s official website, mobile app, and through authorised travel partners.

“We are pleased to announce the launch of our operations from Noida International Airport (NIA), the third airport in the National Capital Region (NCR). Strategically positioned on the Yamuna Expressway, NIA will be the new gateway for western Uttar Pradesh, alongside the NCR. Large metropolitan regions of India are maturing to support multiple airports, and IndiGo is proud to contribute to this evolution by serving all three in the NCR - IGI Airport, Hindon, and now NIA. As we continue to expand our operations, we remain committed to delivering affordable, on-time, and hassle-free travel experiences across our unparalleled network,” IndiGo's chief strategy officer Aloke Singh.

Among India's largest greenfield airport projects, Noida International Airport aims to be a major gateway for domestic and eventually international travellers. The airport was developed with the vision of integrated multi-modal connectivity, supported by extensive road and rail links that will connect Delhi-NCR with the wider western Uttar Pradesh region.

The airline said it will operate inaugural flights on the Lucknow–Noida (6E 2278), Noida–Bengaluru (6E 2278), Bengaluru–Noida (6E 2279), and Noida–Lucknow (6E 2279) sectors.

It also said it will begin daily flights on the Noida–Hyderabad–Noida and Noida–Amritsar–Noida sectors from June 15, followed by daily services on the Noida–Bengaluru–Noida and Noida–Jammu–Noida routes from June 16.

Effective July 1, the airline said it will operate flights on the Navi Mumbai–Noida–Navi Mumbai, Noida–Srinagar–Noida, Noida–Jodhpur–Noida, Noida–Dharamshala–Noida, Noida–Dehradun–Noida, Noida–Bareilly–Noida, Noida–Kishangarh–Noida, Noida–Jaipur–Noida, Noida–Lucknow–Noida, Noida–Pantnagar–Noida, and Noida–Chandigarh–Noida sectors.