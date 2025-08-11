Air India flight carrying several MPs ‘averts runway tragedy’ after diversion to Chennai

An Air India flight from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram to Delhi escaped a mishap when another flight came on the same runway after the flight was diverted to Chennai due to a fault. KC Venugopal informed about the Air India incident through a social media post.(Bloomberg/File)

The flight, AI 2455, which was carrying several MPs, including Congress secretary KC Venugopal, hit turbulence shortly after takeoff from Thiruvananthpuram. According to Flightradar24.com, the flight took off at around 8 PM from Thiruvanathapuram and landed in Chennai at around 10.35 PM.

Venugopal posted about the incident on social media.

“Air India flight AI 2455 from Trivandrum to Delhi - carrying myself, several MPs, and hundreds of passengers - came frighteningly close to tragedy today. What began as a delayed departure turned into a harrowing journey. Shortly after take-off, we were hit by unprecedented turbulence. About an hour later, the Captain announced a flight signal fault and diverted to Chennai. For nearly two hours, we circled the airport awaiting clearance to land, until a heart-stopping moment during our first attempt - another aircraft was reportedly on the same runway. In that split second, the Captain’s quick decision to pull up saved every life on board. The flight landed safely on the second attempt,” Venugopal wrote in a post on X.

According to KC Venugopal, the flight was saved by luck and the pilot's skill. He called for an investigation into the incident to fix accountability in the matter.

“We were saved by skill and luck. Passenger safety cannot depend on luck. I urge @DGCAIndia and @MoCA_GoI to investigate this incident urgently, fix accountability, and ensure such lapses never happen again,” he added.

An Air India spokesperson confirmed the diversion from Thiruvanathapuram to Chennai and cited a technical issue for the same.

"The flight crew of AI2455 operating from Thiruvananthapuram to Delhi on 10 August made a precautionary diversion to Chennai due to a suspected technical issue and given the weather conditions en route. The flight landed safely in Chennai, where the aircraft will undergo the necessary checks. We regret the inconvenience caused to the affected passengers. Our colleagues on the ground in Chennai are extending support to the passengers to minimise it and are making alternative arrangements to fly the passengers to their respective destinations at the earliest," the spokesperson said.