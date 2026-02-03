Air India, IndiGo planes clip wings on the taxiway at Mumbai airport

Two passenger jets, an Air India and an IndiGo aircraft, clipped wings while taxiing at Mumbai’s international airport on Tuesday evening, people familiar with the matter said. In separate statements, the two airlines confirmed that their planes had made contact.

Officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, India’s aviation regulator, are also on the spot. The two aircraft have been grounded by the airlines for technical checks.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:30 pm when the Air India aircraft (AI 2732) was taxiing for departure to Coimbatore, and the Indigo aircraft (6E 791) was taxiing after landing from Hyderabad.

An Air India spokesperson said the aircraft operating as flight AI2732 to Coimbatore came into contact with another airline’s aircraft while waiting on the taxiway prior to take-off. “The wingtips of the two aircraft made contact, resulting in damage to our aircraft’s wingtip. As a precautionary measure, the aircraft has been grounded for further technical checks,” the spokesperson said.

The state said all passengers had been safely disembarked, and the airline’s ground teams were making alternative arrangements to fly them to their destination as soon as possible.

IndiGo, India’s largest low-cost carrier, confirmed the contact occurred while its plane was taxiing toward a parking gate after landing.

“We confirm that the wingtip of one of our aircraft operating flight 6E 791 from Hyderabad to Mumbai on 3 February 2026 came in contact with an aircraft of another airline while taxiing, after landing. All passengers are safe and disembarked after parking. The aircraft is undergoing maintenance inspections,” the airline said.

In line with established protocols, the relevant authorities were promptly informed and the matter is being investigated. At IndiGo, the safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft remain our highest priority, the spokesperson added.

“While AI2732 was taxying from C1 towards M4 for departure and IndiGo arrival flight was taxing joining B1, right wing tips of both the aircraft touched each other,” the aviation regulator said.