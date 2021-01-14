Air India launches weekly flight on new sector

In a first, Air India on Thursday said it has launched its first-ever non-stop service between Hyderabad and Chicago. The inaugural flight took off from Chicago late on Wednesday night and is scheduled to land at the Hyderabad international airport by midnight on Thursday.

An Air India spokesperson said, the flight AI 108 from Chicago to Hyderabad will operate on Wednesdays, with a Boeing 777-200LR aircraft with a seating capacity of 238 including 8 First class, 35 Business class, 195 Economy class configuration besides 4 cockpit and 12 cabin crew.

The flyers will have to spend around 16 hours and 45 minutes while flying Hyderabad to Chicago and roughly about 15 hours and 40 minutes onboard while travelling from Chicago to Hyderabad, the airline said.

At present, the national carrier operates non-stop flights from Delhi to New York, Newark, Washington DC, San Francisco and Chicago. From Mumbai, Air India connects to Newark and New York and from Bengaluru to San Francisco.