Air India plane crash: Aircraft's right side engine was overhauled in March

The right side engine of Air India's nearly 12-year-old aircraft that crashed soon after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport on June 12, was overhauled and installed in March 2025, PTI news agency reported on Saturday, citing unidentified airport officials. Debris of Air India flight 171 is pictured after it crashed in a residential area near the airport in Ahmedabad.(AFP)

According to the officials, the left side engine was also inspected in April 2025 as per the engine manufacturer's protocol. Follow LIVE updates.

The officials also claimed that there were no issues with the engines or the aircraft.

Air India's Boeing 787 Dreamliner (AI 171) flight crashed into a medical hostel complex in Meghaninagar moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12.

Also Read | What lone Air India crash survivor said in video call to father: ‘Oh the plane’s crashed’

About 260 people were killed, including the 241 out of 242 passengers and crew on board the aircraft.

According to the officials cited by PTI, the aircraft underwent comprehensive maintenance checks in June 2023 and was due for the next scheduled comprehensive checks in December this year.

‘Checks completed on nine Boeing 787s’: Air India

Earlier on Saturday, Air India said that following a directive from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) mandating enhanced safety checks, inspections on nine out of its 33 Dreamliner aircraft had been completed.

"Air India is in the process of completing the one-time safety checks directed by the Indian aviation regulator, DGCA. These checks are being carried out on the Boeing 787 fleet as they return to India, before being cleared for their next operations. Air India has completed such checks on nine of the Boeing 787 aircraft and are on track to complete this process for the remaining 24 aircraft within the timeline provided by the regulator," Air India stated.

Also Read | ‘I lost my father too in road accident’: Aviation minister stands with grieving kin of plane crash victims

The airline has 26 legacy Boeing 787-8s and seven Boeing 787-9s in its fleet.

Air India warned that some checks might lead to increased turnaround times and possible delays, particularly on long-haul routes to airports with operating curfews.

The airline has it will provide an interim payment of ₹25 lakh to the families of the deceased and survivors of the Ahmedabad plane crash. This interim payment is in addition to the ₹1 crore compensation already announced by the parent company, Tata Sons.