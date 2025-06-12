Air India plane crashed in a residential area in Ahmedabad: Officials

In a devastating incident this afternoon, Air India flight AI 171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed into a residential area in Meghani Nagar just five minutes after takeoff. The flight had departed from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1.38 pm. Smoke billows after a plane crashed near Ahmedabad airport, Thursday, June 12.(PTI)

The aircraft was carrying 232 passengers, including 230 adults and 2 infants, along with 12 crew members, bringing the total number of people on board to 244. The extent of casualties remains unclear at this time.

"Ahmedabad to London (Gatwick) airport, had crashed into a residential area (Meghani nagar) take off at 1:38 PM crashed 5 minutes after take off," officials said.

The Pilot-in-Command has been identified as Captain Sumit Sabharwal, with Co-Pilot Clive Kunder. According to early reports, the plane encountered a critical issue shortly after takeoff, leading to a rapid descent and impact in the residential zone.

Following the crash, the Ahmedabad Airport is currently not operational and all flight operations have been temporarily suspended until further notice.

What aviation minister said

Union civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu has reacted to the incident and expressed deep shock over it. He called the crash “devastating” and assured that he is personally monitoring the situation.

"Shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. We are on highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action. Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site. My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families," the minister wrote on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to the aviation minister and took stock of the Air India flight crash incident in Ahmedabad.

Naidu informed PM Modi that he is rushing to Ahmedabad to oversee rescue and relief operations on the ground. PM Modi has directed him to ensure all necessary support is extended immediately and asked to be kept regularly updated on the situation.