Air India reacts to DGCA fine, says disagrees with order

Air India on Wednesday said that it disagrees with the order issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in which it was fined ₹1.10 crore over allegations of safety violations with respect to operations of leased Boeing 777 planes to the US. Air India’s accountable manager was issued a show-cause notice subsequently..(Reuters)

The action against Air India was taken after a former pilot with the airline, who flew a Boeing 777 aircraft, complained about it to the civil aviation ministry and the DGCA in October last year.

The pilot pointed out that the Boeing 777 aircraft carries a chemically generated oxygen system, which lasts around 12 minutes. He highlighted the aircraft should not be used for the airline’s direct flights to and from San Francisco. The pilot claimed he was sacked three months after he raised the matter.

In its statement, Air India said that the raised issue was thoroughly examined by the airline along with external experts. It was concluded that there was no compromise on safety, whatsoever, the airline added.

“We disagree with the order issued by the DGCA. The issues raised were thoroughly examined by Air India along with external experts concluding that there was no compromise on safety, whatsoever," Air India said. "We are studying the order in detail and will review the options available to us including our right to appeal as well as taking it up with the regulator.”

Earlier today, the DGCA cited an investigation and said it prima facie showed the airline’s non-compliance. Air India’s accountable manager was issued a show-cause notice subsequently.

The DGCA said the airline’s response was examined for the stipulations under the statutory provisions and the performance limits in documentation laid down by the original equipment manufacturer (OEM). It added the operations of the leased aircraft were not in line with regulatory/OEM performance limits and hence ₹1.10 crore fine was slapped on the airline.

