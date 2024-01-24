close_game
close_game
News / India News / Air India reacts to DGCA fine, says disagrees with order

Air India reacts to DGCA fine, says disagrees with order

ByHT News Desk
Jan 24, 2024 05:49 PM IST

Air India said it is studying the order in detail and will review the options available.

Air India on Wednesday said that it disagrees with the order issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in which it was fined 1.10 crore over allegations of safety violations with respect to operations of leased Boeing 777 planes to the US.

Air India’s accountable manager was issued a show-cause notice subsequently..(Reuters)
Air India’s accountable manager was issued a show-cause notice subsequently..(Reuters)

The action against Air India was taken after a former pilot with the airline, who flew a Boeing 777 aircraft, complained about it to the civil aviation ministry and the DGCA in October last year.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The pilot pointed out that the Boeing 777 aircraft carries a chemically generated oxygen system, which lasts around 12 minutes. He highlighted the aircraft should not be used for the airline’s direct flights to and from San Francisco. The pilot claimed he was sacked three months after he raised the matter.

In its statement, Air India said that the raised issue was thoroughly examined by the airline along with external experts. It was concluded that there was no compromise on safety, whatsoever, the airline added.

Also Read | Tata-owned Air India to build south Asia's biggest training academy in Gurugram

“We disagree with the order issued by the DGCA. The issues raised were thoroughly examined by Air India along with external experts concluding that there was no compromise on safety, whatsoever," Air India said. "We are studying the order in detail and will review the options available to us including our right to appeal as well as taking it up with the regulator.”

Earlier today, the DGCA cited an investigation and said it prima facie showed the airline’s non-compliance. Air India’s accountable manager was issued a show-cause notice subsequently.

The DGCA said the airline’s response was examined for the stipulations under the statutory provisions and the performance limits in documentation laid down by the original equipment manufacturer (OEM). It added the operations of the leased aircraft were not in line with regulatory/OEM performance limits and hence 1.10 crore fine was slapped on the airline.

Recently, IndiGo Airlines was also fined 1.20 crore after passengers of one of its flights were seen eating food on the tarmac.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India NewsRam Mandir Ayodhya Ram Mandir Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On